PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo falls, Sauk Prairie sets program record

Baraboo dropped a dual meet in Watertown on Tuesday night.

Baraboo's lone event win came from Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik. The sophomore scored 8.4 points to beat out Watertown's Meghan Hurtgen (8.3) in the balance beam.

Hurtgen edged out Fernandez-Hydzik in both the uneven bars and floor exercise. Hurtgen's 8.925 topped Fernandez's Hydzik (7.4) on the bars, while Hurtgen (8.925) and Fernandez-Hydzik (8.7) also took the top two spots in the floor exercise.

Watertown's Lauryn Olson (8.25) won the vault, while Hurtgen (34.05), Fernandez-Hydzik (32.6), Baraboo's Jayla Rego (30.525) and Jadyn Huebing (29.6) led the field in the all-around.

Sauk Prairie 128.45, Reedsburg 123.3

The Sauk Prairie gymnastics program broke its all-time scoring record in Tuesday's 128-45-123.3 home win over rival Reedsburg.