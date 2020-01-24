PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo falls to Waunakee/DeForest in first dual loss

The Baraboo High School gymnastics team dropped its first dual meet of the season Friday night.

The Thunderbirds fell to 3-1 with a 131.375-127.850 home loss to Waunakee/DeForest at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.

Waunakee/DeForest outscored Baraboo in all four events, led by Ashley Domask’s all-around title. Domask won two events on the way to tallying 33.75 all-around points, beating out teammate Lexi Burgard (32.325) as well as Baraboo’s Meghan Reuter (31.8) and Brittany Reuter (31.4).

Domask used a score of 8.75 to win the balance beam, then won the vault with an 8.55. Waunakee/DeForest’s Caylee Powers won the uneven bars with an 8.125, while Kirsten Beery claimed the floor exercise (8.6).

Baraboo’s best individual finish came from senior Mia Burkhalter, who took second in the balance beam with an 8.25. Katie Peterson (7.8) added a fourth-place finish for the T-Birds, while Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (7.65) tied for sixth, Meghan Reuter (7.45) took eighth and Brittany Reuter (7.2) placed 10th.

Peterson (8.5) led Baraboo with a third-place finish in the floor exercise. Meghan Reuter (8.25), Brittany Reuter (7.85), Samantha Walter (7.8) and Fernandez-Hydzik (7.5) rounded out the scoring for the T-Birds.