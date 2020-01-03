PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo opens Badger Conference season with home win over Reedsburg

The Baraboo High School gymnastics team opened the dual season with Friday's home win over rival Reedsburg.

The Thunderbirds outscored the Beavers in all four apparatuses to claim a 130.65-117.6 Badger Conference win.

Baraboo's Brittany Reuter won the all-around competition, scoring a total of 33.45 points to beat out Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter (33.25) and Baraboo's Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (30.25).

Reuter scored a 9.0 to win on the floor exercise and an 8.05 to claim the uneven bars title. She added a second-place finish in the balance beam, scoring an 8.25 to trail only Meghan Reuter (8.3).

Meghan Reuter also had Baraboo's highest score on the vault, tallying an 8.55 to finish as the runner-up to Lutter (8.6).

The T-Birds had been off since a season-opening invitational in West Salem on Dec. 14. Baraboo will continue conference dual action by visiting Sauk Prairie on Thursday.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

