PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo opens Badger Conference season with home win over Reedsburg

Baraboo's Brianna Jesse begins to spin as she hits the vault during a Badger North Conference dual meet against Reedsburg on Friday at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.
Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter sticks the landing after her routine on the uneven bars during a Badger North Conference dual meet against Baraboo on Friday at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.
Reedsburg's Maggie John performs a back handspring during her floor routine in a Badger North Conference dual meet against Baraboo on Friday at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Brittany Reuter jumps between the uneven bars during Friday night's Badger North Conference dual meet against Reedsburg at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Olivia Hernandez-Hydzik leaps off the beam during Friday night's Badger North Conference dual meet against Reedsburg at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Meghan Reuter spins in mid-air while off the beam during Friday night's Badger North Conference dual meet against Reedsburg at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.
Reedsburg's Jayden Krayer spins in mid-air during her floor routine in a Badger North Conference dual meet against Baraboo on Friday at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.
Reedsburg's Rachel Richter plants and begins to twist on the vault during a Badger North Conference dual meet against Baraboo on Friday at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo.
The Baraboo High School gymnastics team opened the dual season with Friday's home win over rival Reedsburg.
The Thunderbirds outscored the Beavers in all four apparatuses to claim a 130.65-117.6 Badger Conference win.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Baraboo's Brittany Reuter won the all-around competition, scoring a total of 33.45 points to beat out Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter (33.25) and Baraboo's Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (30.25).
Reuter scored a 9.0 to win on the floor exercise and an 8.05 to claim the uneven bars title. She added a second-place finish in the balance beam, scoring an 8.25 to trail only Meghan Reuter (8.3).
Meghan Reuter also had Baraboo's highest score on the vault, tallying an 8.55 to finish as the runner-up to Lutter (8.6).
The T-Birds had been off since a season-opening invitational in West Salem on Dec. 14. Baraboo will continue conference dual action by visiting Sauk Prairie on Thursday.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!