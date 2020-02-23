PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo overcomes slow start to take fifth in Badger North

The Baraboo prep gymnastics team rallied from a slow start to take fifth in Saturday's Badger Conference meet at Waunakee High School.

The Thunderbirds finished with a team score of 128.75 points, trailing Mount Horeb (143.475), Milton/Edgerton (137.75), Waunakee/DeForest (135.425) and Watertown (129.0) in the eight-team meet. Reedsburg (122.575), Monona Grove (119.45) and Sauk Prairie (118.375) rounded out the field.

The T-Birds started slow, tying for last in the vault with 32.075 points before taking fifth in the uneven bars (29.950), fifth in the floor exercise (33.925) and fourth on the balance beam (32.800).

"We had a bit of a rough start to the meet today on vault and bars, but the girls came together as a team and were able to turn it around with balance beam and floor," Baraboo head coach Teri Creighton said of the T-Birds, who went 4-3 in the conference dual season.

Everything came together on the beam, including season bests for freshman Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik, senior Mia Burkhalter and sophomore Samantha Walter.

Fernandez-Hydzik led the way, scoring 8.8 points to take ninth on the beam. Burkhalter added 8.325 points and a 13th-place finish, while freshman Katie Peterson (7.975) took 20th, Walter (7.7) tied for 22nd and senior Meghan Reuter (7.3) took 26th.