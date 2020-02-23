PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo overcomes slow start to take fifth in Badger North

The Baraboo prep gymnastics team rallied from a slow start to take fifth in Saturday's Badger Conference meet at Waunakee High School.
The Thunderbirds finished with a team score of 128.75 points, trailing Mount Horeb (143.475), Milton/Edgerton (137.75), Waunakee/DeForest (135.425) and Watertown (129.0) in the eight-team meet. Reedsburg (122.575), Monona Grove (119.45) and Sauk Prairie (118.375) rounded out the field.
The T-Birds started slow, tying for last in the vault with 32.075 points before taking fifth in the uneven bars (29.950), fifth in the floor exercise (33.925) and fourth on the balance beam (32.800).
"We had a bit of a rough start to the meet today on vault and bars, but the girls came together as a team and were able to turn it around with balance beam and floor," Baraboo head coach Teri Creighton said of the T-Birds, who went 4-3 in the conference dual season.
Everything came together on the beam, including season bests for freshman Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik, senior Mia Burkhalter and sophomore Samantha Walter.
Fernandez-Hydzik led the way, scoring 8.8 points to take ninth on the beam. Burkhalter added 8.325 points and a 13th-place finish, while freshman Katie Peterson (7.975) took 20th, Walter (7.7) tied for 22nd and senior Meghan Reuter (7.3) took 26th.
Fernandez-Hydzik also scored a team-best 8.85 to tie for 10th on the floor exercise. Walter (8.425) followed in 19th, while Peterson (8.325) and Reuter tied for 26th, and junior Tierney Becker (8.125) took 29th.
Reuter took top billing in the vault, placing 18th with 8.3 points. Burkhalter (8.075) added a 27th-place finish, with Fernandez-Hydzik (7.9) tying for 29th, freshman Rachel Laux (7.8) tying for 31st and Peterson (7.7) taking 34th.
Laux led the T-Birds with 7.8 points on the uneven bars, tying for 13th. Fernandez-Hydzik and Peterson each scored 7.4 points to tie for 22nd. Burkhalter (7.35) followed in 24th, with Reuter (6.5) placing 33rd.
Mount Horeb junior Drea O'Connell won the all-around title with 37.75 points, winning the balance beam (9.675), floor exercise (9.525) and uneven bars (9.2) while tying Milton/Edgerton freshman Hannah Dunk for first on the vault (9.35).
Fernandez-Hydzik finished with 32.95 total points to take 13th in the all-around. Peterson (31.4) and Reuter (30.425) finished 17th and 19th, respectively.
"I have to give recognition to freshman Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik, as she produced the highest all-around score, beam score and floor score for our team," Creighton said. "She has been working especially hard preparing for this meet and it is good to see her hard work and determination pay off."
Baraboo scored 86.15 points to take seventh in the junior varsity meet, which was also won by Mount Horeb (129.075). Junior Alexis Weyenberg tallied 27.8 points to tie for fourth in the junior varsity all-around, while Laux took second in the floor exercise (8.4) and 11th on the beam (7.75), Becker tied for 12th on the uneven bars (6.25) and Walter tied for 17th in the vault (7.75)
"I was very pleased to see these ladies up on the podium for the last JV competition of the season," Creighton said.
The varsity season will continue with Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Mount Horeb.
