PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo picks up dual win at Sauk Prairie

The Baraboo prep gymnastics team won three of the four events to come away with a 128.8-117.8 dual-meet win at Sauk Prairie on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds' biggest advantage was on the uneven bars, where they scored 30.65 points compared to Sauk Prairie's 24.25. Mia Burkhalter led Baraboo with a 7.75 on the bars, while Brittany Reuter tallied a 7.7, Rachel Laux added a 7.65 and Meghan Reuter had a 7.55.

Heidi Kuhnau was the lone Eagle to finish above a 6.0 in the uneven bars, notching a 7.7. She led Sauk Prairie in every event and won the all-around competition with 32.5 points.

The T-Birds' highest-scoring event was the vault, as they outscored the Eagles 32.7-31.1 Meghan Reuter led the way with an 8.25, while Burkhalter (8.2), Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (8.2) and Brittany Reuter (8.05) rounded out Baraboo's top four.

Kuhnau had an 8.0 in the vault, leading a Sauk Prairie group that included Ava Putnam (7.95), Carina Meixelsperger (7.75) and Kylie Wilson (7.4).

Fernandez-Hydzik had a meet-best 8.65 on the balance beam. Brittany Reuter (8.3), Katie Peterson (8.05) and Burkhalter (7.9) also scored for the T-Birds.