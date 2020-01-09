PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo picks up dual win at Sauk Prairie

The Baraboo prep gymnastics team won three of the four events to come away with a 128.8-117.8 dual-meet win at Sauk Prairie on Thursday.
The Thunderbirds' biggest advantage was on the uneven bars, where they scored 30.65 points compared to Sauk Prairie's 24.25. Mia Burkhalter led Baraboo with a 7.75 on the bars, while Brittany Reuter tallied a 7.7, Rachel Laux added a 7.65 and Meghan Reuter had a 7.55.
Heidi Kuhnau was the lone Eagle to finish above a 6.0 in the uneven bars, notching a 7.7. She led Sauk Prairie in every event and won the all-around competition with 32.5 points.
The T-Birds' highest-scoring event was the vault, as they outscored the Eagles 32.7-31.1 Meghan Reuter led the way with an 8.25, while Burkhalter (8.2), Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (8.2) and Brittany Reuter (8.05) rounded out Baraboo's top four.
Kuhnau had an 8.0 in the vault, leading a Sauk Prairie group that included Ava Putnam (7.95), Carina Meixelsperger (7.75) and Kylie Wilson (7.4).
Fernandez-Hydzik had a meet-best 8.65 on the balance beam. Brittany Reuter (8.3), Katie Peterson (8.05) and Burkhalter (7.9) also scored for the T-Birds.
Sauk Prairie's balance beam lineup was Kuhnau (8.0), Meixelsperger (7.55), Putnam (7.25), Wilson (6.7) and Addie Desroches (6.7).
Sauk Prairie's lone advantage came in the floor exercise. Kuhnau led all competitors with an 8.8, teaming up with Meixelsperger (8.3), Putnam (7.95) and Desroches (7.9) to give the Eagles 32.95 points in the event.
Fernandez-Hydzik led the T-Birds with an 8.35 on the floor, while Samantha Walter (8.15) and Brittany Reuter (8.15) also finished above an 8.0 for a Baraboo team that scored 32.55 points.
Baraboo improved to 2-0 in conference dual meets, also recording a 130.65-117.6 win over Reedsburg on Jan. 3. Thursday was Sauk Prairie's first dual meet since a season-opening 139.775-111.525 loss at Mount Horeb on Dec. 10.
Sauk Prairie will visit Waunakee on Tuesday, while the T-Birds will have a week off before hosting Monona Grove on Jan. 17.
