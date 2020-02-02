PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo takes second at River Valley Invite

The Baraboo prep gymnastics team took second at Saturday's invitational in River Valley.
The Thunderbirds scored 131.825 points across the four events, trailing only Badger Conference rival Mount Horeb (142.85) in the nine-team meet at River Valley High School in Spring Green.
Mount Horeb junior Drea O'Connell dominated the meet, winning the balance beam (9.175), floor exercise (9.35), uneven bars (9.225) and vault (9.25) on the way to the all-around title (37.0).
The T-Birds will host a Badger Conference dual meet against Watertown on Friday. Baraboo has dropped its last two duals since a 3-0 start.
