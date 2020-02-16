PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo takes 6th at Platteville Invite

The Baraboo prep gymnastics team closed out its invitational season with Saturday's sixth-place finish in Platteville.

The Thunderbirds scored 128.25 points in the 12-team invitational, trailing Mount Horeb (143.875), Waunakee/DeForest (133.775), Dodgeville/Mineral Point (132.9), Platteville (130.175) and River Valley (128.15).

Mount Horeb junior Drea O'Connell won the balance beam (9.65) and uneven bars (9.225), finishing with 37.6 points to beat out teammates Grace O'Neil (35.35) and Lexie Weier (35.325) for the all-around title.

Meghan Reuter scored 31.8 points to place 19th. The Baraboo senior tallied 8.325 points on the vault, 7.85 on the balance beam, 7.825 on the uneven bars and 7.8 on the floor exercise.

Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik led Baraboo on the balance beam, scoring 8.35 points to tie for 11th. Mia Burkhalter (7.95) added a 22nd-place finish, while Meghan Reuter (7.85) took 24th, Katie Peterson (7.75) tied for 25th and Brittany Reuter (7.0) tied for 39th.

Peterson (8.375) took 22nd in the floor exercise, followed by Brittany Reuter (8.275) taking 25th, Samantha Walter (8.05) placing 31st, Fernandez-Hydzik (8.0) tying for 32nd and Meghan Reuter (7.8) taking 38th.