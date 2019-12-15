PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo takes third at season-opening invite

The Baraboo prep gymnastics team has its starting point.
The Thunderbirds opened the 2019-20 season with a third-place finish out of eight teams at Saturday's invitational in West Salem. Baraboo scored 127.6 points on the day, trailing only Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (133.5) and West Salem (131.1).
River Valley (127.6), Reedsburg (115.25), Markesan (115.025), Sauk Prairie (111.65) and Tomah (105.7) rounded out the event. Baraboo's junior varsity team took first with 117.6 points, led by Rachel Laux's all-around title.
"I am very pleased with the way the girls performed today," first-year Baraboo head coach Teri Creighton said. "It was our first meet of the season and both varsity and JV team scores are a good starting point for us. The JV team was so excited to earn first place."
Brittany Reuter had Baraboo's highest all-around score, finishing with 32.275 points across the four events. The senior took fourth in the balance beam (8.3) while also scoring 8.3 on the vault, 7.225 on the uneven bars and 8.45 on the floor exercise.
Mia Burkhalter reached the podium in three events. The Baraboo senior placed fifth in the uneven bars (7.9) while tying for sixth in the vault (8.5) and balance beam (8.25).
Meghan Reuter added an 8.35 on the vault and a 7.475 on the uneven bars, while Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik competed in the vault (8.4), uneven bars (5.35), balance beam (7.45) and floor exercise (8.45); Bella Vedro competed on the vault (8.2) and floor exercise (8.3); Katie Peterson competed on the bars (7.575), balance beam (7.45) and floor exercise (7.675); and Samantha Walter scored an 8.125 on the floor exercise.
River Valley's Lorisa Shatrawka won the varsity all-around competition with 34.725, winning the floor exercise (9.325), balance beam (9.2) and vault (9.0). Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Abby Miller won the uneven bars with an 8.3
The T-Birds will be off until the Reedsburg dual on Jan. 3. They'll look to bring new skills to the opening Badger Conference dual.
"Both varsity and JV will be working on adding new higher-level skills over the next few weeks to improve routines," Creighton said.
