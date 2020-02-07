PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo uses depth to beat Watertown in Senior Night

The Baraboo gymnastics team won a thriller on Senior Night.
The Thunderbirds edged out Watertown in a Badger North Conference dual meet, claiming a 132.925-131.050 win at Baraboo High School on Friday night.
Baraboo outscored Watertown in three of the four events, only falling 36.000-35.775 in the floor exercise.
The rest went Baraboo’s way — 32.650-31.150 on the balance beam, 33.700-33.650 on the vault and 30.800-30.250 on the uneven bars.
The T-Birds used their depth to win. Watertown’s Meghan Hurtgen won the uneven bars (8.250), floor exercise (9.350) and balance beam (8.500) on the way to winning the all-around title (34.650).
The other title was shared between Baraboo senior Meghan Reuter and Watertown’s Lauryn Olson, who each scored 8.6 points to tie for first in the vault.
Reuter was one of three T-Birds to compete in the all-around. Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik scored 33.275 points to take second in the all-around, followed by Meghan Reuter (33.050) and Brittany Reuter (31.850).
Baraboo took four of the top-five spots on the balance beam, with Katie Peterson (8.300) taking second, Fernandez-Hydzik (8.200) third, Mia Burkhalter (8.100) fourth and Meghan Reuter (8.050) fifth.
Fernandez-Hydzik and Burkhalter each scored 7.750 points to tie for second on the uneven bars, while Rachel Laux and Meghan Reuter tied for fourth with 7.650 points apiece.
Fernandez-Hydzik (9.125) and Brittany Reuter (9.100) took third and fourth in the floor exercise.
The T-Birds improved to 4-2 in dual meets this season. They’ll cap off their dual season Tuesday at Milton.
