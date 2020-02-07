PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo uses depth to beat Watertown on Senior Night

The Baraboo gymnastics team had its highest point total in more than 20 years to win a thriller on Senior Night.

The Thunderbirds edged out Watertown in a Badger North Conference dual meet, claiming a 132.925-131.050 win at Baraboo High School on Friday night.

"This was a huge night for the gymnasts," Baraboo head coach Teri Creighton said. "A last home meet for our four seniors who led the way to a successful meet. The team is thrilled with the overall team scores, Not only a season high, but the highest varsity team score for Baraboo High School gymnastics in over 20 years."

We have alot to be proud of and I hope the girls continue to progress as we approach the end of the season.

Baraboo outscored Watertown in three of the four events, only falling 36.000-35.775 in the floor exercise.

The rest went Baraboo’s way — 32.650-31.150 on the balance beam, 33.700-33.650 on the vault and 30.800-30.250 on the uneven bars.

The T-Birds used their depth to win. Watertown’s Meghan Hurtgen won the uneven bars (8.250), floor exercise (9.350) and balance beam (8.500) on the way to winning the all-around title (34.650).