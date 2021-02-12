PREP GYMNASTICS: Fernandez-Hydzik wins all-around as Baraboo tops Monona Grove

The Baraboo High School gymnastics team won nearly everything Friday night.

The Thunderbirds claimed all but one event en route to a 122.475-120.525 win over Monona Grove in a regular-season-ending dual meet at Baraboo High School.

Baraboo took home the top-three spots in the all-around competition. Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik won three of the four individual events on the way to winning the all-around title with 33.025 points, while Samantha Walter (30.7) and Tierney Becker (30.2) took second and third, respectively.

Fernandez-Hydzik won everything but the vault. The sophomore took first in the floor exercise (8.95), balance beam (8.3) and uneven bars (7.65). She rounded out her day with a third-place finish on the vault, scoring 8.1 points to finish behind Monona Grove’s Ellie Van Veghel (8.4) and Shae Donelan (8.3).

Becker tallied a pair of second-place finishes, scoring 8.4 points in the floor exercise and 7.3 points on the bars to trail only Fernandez-Hydzik in both events. Becker also took sixth in the vault (8.0) and seventh in the balance beam (6.5).