PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg advances to state for 5th time in program history

The Reedsburg gymnastic team came into Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet with a score in mind.
The Beavers blew right by it and earned themselves a spot in next weekend's state meet in La Crosse.
"It went really well," Reedsburg coach Ali Schuenke said after the Beavers scored a season-best 136.55 points to take second at Saturday's sectional in Mount Horeb. "They exceeded my goal of a 135, so that was exciting.
"I think the girls were just having fun. They weren't letting the nerves get the best of them."
The Beavers entered their first major event of the season relaxed. They settled in even more after their first rotation, which saw them score a 33.4 on the uneven bars. That beat out nine other teams, trailing only Mount Horeb's 33.575.
"Starting out on bars, we had four out of five girls get their season bests," Schuenke said. "That set the tone for the entire meet. This year, bars have been a strength for us. Last year it was by far our worst (event), but this year it's been a strength."
That strength got the Beavers moving in the right direction. They never looked back, racking up a total of 136.55 points, well above their previous season high of 132.75, to finish behind sectional champion Mount Horeb (144.1). With the top two teams in each of the four Division 2 sectionals advancing to state, Reedsburg and Mount Horeb will both compete at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse on Feb. 27.
"They were ecstatic," Schuenke said. "They were tearing up, so happy. It was really a great moment that they made it. They just had so much fun out there, and you could see it.
"This is something I've told them the whole season, that they have the talent to make it to state and it's up to them if they're going to give it away or not."
The Beavers qualified for state as a team for the first time since 2015, when they took ninth in Division 2. They also took 10th in 2006 and 2007, as well as eighth in 2008.
If the Beavers hadn't made it as a team this year, they still would have been represented at state, as Brenna Lutter and Emily Craker will each compete as individuals as well.
Lutter, who missed the early portion of the season due to a COVID-19 quarantine, put it all together Saturday. The sophomore used a score of 35.875 to take third in the all-around, trailing only Mount Horeb's Grace O'Neil (36.975) and Sydney Stoenner (36.2).
Lutter tied River Valley co-op's Lorisa Shatrawka for second on the uneven bars (8.75), while tying Stoenner for third on the balance beam (9.225), tying Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier for fifth on the floor exercise (9.25), and taking seventh in the vault (8.65).
"Brenna had the meet of her high school career so far," Schuenke said of Lutter, who had finished one spot shy of advancing to state in the bars as a freshman.
Craker will join Lutter in the individual bars competition in La Crosse. The freshman scored an 8.55 to take fifth in the bars, then went on to place ninth on the vault (8.5), 11th on the floor exercise (8.925), 12th on the balance beam (8.625) and eighth in the all-around (34.6). Junior Rachel Richert (19th, 32.425) and freshman Natalie Brunner (25th, 31.45) also competed in the all-around for the Beavers.
O'Neil, a senior, won the bars (8.975), beam (9.5) and floor exercise (9.575), while Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier won the vault (9.3) to lead a dominant performance that saw the Vikings have the top five scores.
Mount Horeb and Reedsburg pulled away from an 11-team field that was rounded out by Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster (133.25), River Valley co-op (132.575), Dodgeville/Iowa-Grant/Mineral Point (129.8), Sauk Prairie (127.05), Southwestern co-op (123.9), Baraboo (123.85), Waupun (123.3), Markesan (116.125) and Monona Grove (115.875).
Sauk Prairie freshman Shannon Tierney (33.375) tied for 12th in the all-around, while Baraboo sophomore Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (33.025) took 14th. Tierney's best event was tying for seventh in the bars (8.425). Fernandez-Hydzik's meet was highlighted by a 13th-place finish on the floor (8.85).