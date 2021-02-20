PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg advances to state for 5th time in program history

If the Beavers hadn't made it as a team this year, they still would have been represented at state, as Brenna Lutter and Emily Craker will each compete as individuals as well.

Lutter, who missed the early portion of the season due to a COVID-19 quarantine, put it all together Saturday. The sophomore used a score of 35.875 to take third in the all-around, trailing only Mount Horeb's Grace O'Neil (36.975) and Sydney Stoenner (36.2).

Lutter tied River Valley co-op's Lorisa Shatrawka for second on the uneven bars (8.75), while tying Stoenner for third on the balance beam (9.225), tying Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier for fifth on the floor exercise (9.25), and taking seventh in the vault (8.65).

"Brenna had the meet of her high school career so far," Schuenke said of Lutter, who had finished one spot shy of advancing to state in the bars as a freshman.

Craker will join Lutter in the individual bars competition in La Crosse. The freshman scored an 8.55 to take fifth in the bars, then went on to place ninth on the vault (8.5), 11th on the floor exercise (8.925), 12th on the balance beam (8.625) and eighth in the all-around (34.6). Junior Rachel Richert (19th, 32.425) and freshman Natalie Brunner (25th, 31.45) also competed in the all-around for the Beavers.

O'Neil, a senior, won the bars (8.975), beam (9.5) and floor exercise (9.575), while Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier won the vault (9.3) to lead a dominant performance that saw the Vikings have the top five scores.

Mount Horeb and Reedsburg pulled away from an 11-team field that was rounded out by Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster (133.25), River Valley co-op (132.575), Dodgeville/Iowa-Grant/Mineral Point (129.8), Sauk Prairie (127.05), Southwestern co-op (123.9), Baraboo (123.85), Waupun (123.3), Markesan (116.125) and Monona Grove (115.875).

Sauk Prairie freshman Shannon Tierney (33.375) tied for 12th in the all-around, while Baraboo sophomore Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (33.025) took 14th. Tierney's best event was tying for seventh in the bars (8.425). Fernandez-Hydzik's meet was highlighted by a 13th-place finish on the floor (8.85).