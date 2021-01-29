PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg wins dual in Baraboo

The Reedsburg prep gymnastics team claimed a 129.775-124.700 win at rival Baraboo on Friday night.

The Beavers beat the T-Birds in three of the four disciplines, highlighted by a 3.3-point advantage on the uneven bars. Reedsburg had four of the top-five finishers on the bars, led by Emily Craker (8.75) and Brenna Lutter (7.85) taking first and second, respectively. Baraboo’s Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (7.35) took third, while Reedsburg’s Rachel Richert (7.25) and Sarah Schiller (6.9) rounded out the top five.

Craker, who also won the balance beam (9.075), went on to score 34.575 points in the all-around to edge out Lutter (32.7), who won the vault (8.75) and floor exercise (9.1). Fernandez-Hydzik (32.3) took third in the all-around to lead Baraboo.

The Thunderbirds only outscored Reedsburg in the floor exercise, finishing with a 34.2-34.15 advantage. Lutter won the event with a 9.1, but Fernandez-Hydzik (9.0) was right behind her,while Richert (8.5) tied Baraboo’s Samantha Walter and Jadyn Huebing for third.