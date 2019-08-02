The Baraboo High School boys and girls hockey co-op programs will both enter the 2019-20 season with new head coaches behind the boards.
David Clark will take over the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team, while John Blosenski will lead the Badger Lightning girls program.
Baraboo/Portage compiled a 7-17 record last season under head coach Andy Waldvogel, who took on the position prior to the 2016-17 season. Baraboo/Portage is expected to return two of its four All-Badger North Conference honorees from last season in senior goalkeeper Dane Hinz and sophomore defenseman Luna Larson.
The Lightning went 1-16 last year under first-year head coach Natalia Zagorodnikova. They won't return any all-conference players after the graduation of Mauston's Lizzie Patton, a second-team defenseman who had five goals and five assists in 2018-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)