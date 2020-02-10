PREP HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage, Reedsburg co-op, Sauk Prairie co-op opening playoffs at home

Baraboo/Portage is in fifth place in the Badger North going into Tuesday's game at Beaver Dam.

Last year, the Thunderbirds earned a 7-0 first-round win over the Viroqua co-op before suffering a 2-1 loss to RWD in the regional finals.

The final first-round game in the sectional is between No. 6 Middleton and No. 11 Tomah/Sparta, while No. 3 Sun Prairie will take on the winner.

The University School of Milwaukee won the state title last year, notching a 6-2 win over the Neenah co-op. The boys hockey tournament has split into two divisions this season.

Girls hockey

The seventh-seeded Baraboo co-op girls hockey team will visit the second-seeded Sun Prairie co-op in a Feb. 20 regional final.

The teams met twice during the regular season, with Sun Prairie notching a 9-2 home win on Jan. 23 and a 7-1 road win on Dec. 19. The winner of the third matchup will take on the third-seeded Onalaska co-op or sixth-seeded Stoughton co-op in a Feb. 25 sectional semifinal.

The Lightning (4-15, 2-8 Badger Conference) will wrap up the regular season by hosting Beaver Dam on Tuesday and visiting the Lakeshore Lightning on Friday.