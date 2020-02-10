PREP HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage, Reedsburg co-op, Sauk Prairie co-op opening playoffs at home

All three Sauk County prep boys hockey teams will open the 2020 postseason at home.
The Sauk Prairie co-op earned a No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Madison La Follette East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game Feb. 18 at the Sauk Prairie Ice Arena. The winner will face No. 5 Madison West or No. 12 DeForest co-op in the regional final. The Eagles suffered an 8-1 loss to the Onalaska co-op in the 2019 sectional semifinals.
The 2019-20 Eagles are 17-3-1, including 6-3-0 in Badger North Conference play, heading into their final three regular-season games. Sauk Prairie will close out the regular season at home, hosting DeForest on Tuesday, Stoughton on Thursday and Middleton on Saturday.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston is seeded seventh and will open with a Feb. 18 regional semifinal against No. 10 Monroe co-op. The winner will advance to take on No. 2 Madison Edgewood.
The Cheavers (10-12-1, 4-5-0 Badger North) are on a three-game winning streak entering Tuesday's regular-season finale at Waunakee. RWD is outscoring opponents 16-3 during the winning streak. The Cheavers reached the sectional finals last year, a run that ended with a 6-0 loss to the Onalaska co-op.
No. 8 Baraboo/Portage (11-11-1, 3-5-1) will host No. 9 Madison Memorial at Pierce Park on Feb. 18. Top-seeded Verona awaits the winner in the regional finals.
Baraboo/Portage is in fifth place in the Badger North going into Tuesday's game at Beaver Dam.
Last year, the Thunderbirds earned a 7-0 first-round win over the Viroqua co-op before suffering a 2-1 loss to RWD in the regional finals.
The final first-round game in the sectional is between No. 6 Middleton and No. 11 Tomah/Sparta, while No. 3 Sun Prairie will take on the winner.
The University School of Milwaukee won the state title last year, notching a 6-2 win over the Neenah co-op. The boys hockey tournament has split into two divisions this season.
Girls hockey
The seventh-seeded Baraboo co-op girls hockey team will visit the second-seeded Sun Prairie co-op in a Feb. 20 regional final.
The teams met twice during the regular season, with Sun Prairie notching a 9-2 home win on Jan. 23 and a 7-1 road win on Dec. 19. The winner of the third matchup will take on the third-seeded Onalaska co-op or sixth-seeded Stoughton co-op in a Feb. 25 sectional semifinal.
The Lightning (4-15, 2-8 Badger Conference) will wrap up the regular season by hosting Beaver Dam on Tuesday and visiting the Lakeshore Lightning on Friday.
The Baraboo co-op was eliminated in the first round last season, suffering a 6-0 loss to the Beloit Memorial co-op. The Sun Prairie co-op reached the state semifinals last year, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Appleton Xavier co-op, the eventual champions.
The Middleton co-op is the No. 1 seed in Baraboo's sectional and will await the winner of the Black River Falls co-op and Viroqua co-op.
