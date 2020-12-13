PREP HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Baraboo/Portage beats Menomonie to pick up first win

Schaetzl made 28 saves in the win, which was Baraboo/Portage's first of the season. The T-Birds' five goals matched their output from their first three games — a 5-3 loss to Menomonie, a 4-0 loss to Mosinee and an 8-2 loss to the Sauk Prairie co-op.

The T-Birds will look to keep it going when they host Viroqua on Tuesday.

Girls hockey

The Badger Lightning lost twice on Saturday.

They never got going in the first one. Alyssa Gada made 39 saves, but the Baraboo co-op gave up four first-period goals en route to a 7-0 loss at Eagle River Northland Pines.

The host Eagles (2-1) got goals from seven different players, starting when Madison Stebbeds assisted Mallory Schmidt 54 seconds into the game. The duo connected again at the 1:30 mark, with Schmidt assisting Stebbeds before Allie Kieffer and Hailey Krznarich added goals to give Northland Pines a commanding 4-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Grace Wittkopf and Emma Sima added on in the second period, while Halle Kerner finished it off with a goal with 3:47 remaining in the third.