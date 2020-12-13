PREP HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Baraboo/Portage beats Menomonie to pick up first win

The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team turned the tables on Menomonie on Saturday..
After opening the season with a 5-3 home loss to Menomonie on Dec. 1, the Thunderbirds came back Saturday and grabbed a 5-3 road win over the Mustangs.
The T-Birds (1-3) never trailed in the second meeting, as Alex Rietmann and Luna Larson assisted Kyle Poole 6 minutes, 41 seconds in to give them a 1-0 lead.
Menomonie (2-4) drew even on Evan Sisko's goal less than two minutes later, but Campbell Koseor scored at the 9:33 mark to give the T-Birds the lead for good. The senior took an assist from classmate Oliver Scanlan and found the back of the net to give the T-Birds a 2-1 advantage.
They took command in the second period, as Gabe Fitzwilliams and Alex Rietmann each scored unassisted goals while goalie Andrew Schaetzl put up a scoreless period. Rietmann's short-handed goal with 31 seconds remaining in the second gave the T-Birds a 4-1 lead going into the final intermission.
Menomonie outscored Baraboo, 2-1, in the third, but the deficit was too much to overcome. The Mustangs never pulled within one goal, as Jace Gilbertson's goal was immediately answered by Baraboo/Portage's Aidan Collins. Menomonie's Richard Brigz capped the scoring with 12 seconds to play.
Schaetzl made 28 saves in the win, which was Baraboo/Portage's first of the season. The T-Birds' five goals matched their output from their first three games — a 5-3 loss to Menomonie, a 4-0 loss to Mosinee and an 8-2 loss to the Sauk Prairie co-op.
The T-Birds will look to keep it going when they host Viroqua on Tuesday.
Girls hockey
The Badger Lightning lost twice on Saturday.
They never got going in the first one. Alyssa Gada made 39 saves, but the Baraboo co-op gave up four first-period goals en route to a 7-0 loss at Eagle River Northland Pines.
The host Eagles (2-1) got goals from seven different players, starting when Madison Stebbeds assisted Mallory Schmidt 54 seconds into the game. The duo connected again at the 1:30 mark, with Schmidt assisting Stebbeds before Allie Kieffer and Hailey Krznarich added goals to give Northland Pines a commanding 4-0 lead going into the first intermission.
Grace Wittkopf and Emma Sima added on in the second period, while Halle Kerner finished it off with a goal with 3:47 remaining in the third.
The Lightning got off to a better start in Saturday evening's 3-2 loss to Rhinelander Northern Edge at Rhinelander Ice Arena.
Sauk Prairie's Signe Begalske scored 2:51 into the game to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. Rhinelander answered quickly, as Evie LeVeque and Izzy Boyer each scored to give Northern Edge a 2-1 advantage going into the break.
Kassidee Linssen added an insurance goal in the second, while Baraboo's Bella Bowden scored with 9:11 remaining to pull the Lightning within one. They couldn't find the mark again, however, and fell to 1-4 on the season.
The Baraboo co-op will visit Brookfield Central on Dec. 19. The Lightning already got the best of the Glacier once this year, as Kayla Capener scored twice in a 5-2 home win over Brookfield on Dec. 5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!