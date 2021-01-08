PREP ROUND-UP: Sauk Prairie gymnastics rides depth past Baraboo

Just over two weeks removed from its last dual meet, the Sauk Prairie gymnastics team showed some rust in Friday night’s dual meet against Baraboo.

The Eagles were able to shake that off however and rode its depth to a 120.100-119.825 win over the host Thunderbirds at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo. Sophomore Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik won two events and claimed the all-around title while freshman Sara Nehring won the vault to pace the Eagles in their second consecutive dual win.

Sauk Prairie shined on the vault behind Nehring as they claimed three of the top four spots. Nehring led the way with an 8.400. Freshman Shannon Tierney (8.250) was narrowly edged out in second place. Senior Kylie Wilson (8.150) rounded out the threesome by taking fourth.

That depth was also on display during the balance beam as the Eagles finished second through fourth. Sophomore Lexi Hellenbrand (7.450) edged out Tierney (7.300) and Nehring (7.000) to lead the Sauk Prairie charge, but the trio couldn’t catch Fernandez-Hydzik.

The T-Birds talented sophomore shined on in all four events, finishing no worse than third to take the all-around title 32.350 points as Baraboo’s lone participant. She was joined in the 30-plus point mark by Nehring (30.600), Hellenbrand (30.200) and Tierney (30.000).