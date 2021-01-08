PREP ROUND-UP: Sauk Prairie gymnastics rides depth past Baraboo

Just over two weeks removed from its last dual meet, the Sauk Prairie gymnastics team showed some rust in Friday night’s dual meet against Baraboo.
The Eagles were able to shake that off however and rode its depth to a 120.100-119.825 win over the host Thunderbirds at Elite Gymnastics Academy in Baraboo. Sophomore Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik won two events and claimed the all-around title while freshman Sara Nehring won the vault to pace the Eagles in their second consecutive dual win.
Sauk Prairie shined on the vault behind Nehring as they claimed three of the top four spots. Nehring led the way with an 8.400. Freshman Shannon Tierney (8.250) was narrowly edged out in second place. Senior Kylie Wilson (8.150) rounded out the threesome by taking fourth.
That depth was also on display during the balance beam as the Eagles finished second through fourth. Sophomore Lexi Hellenbrand (7.450) edged out Tierney (7.300) and Nehring (7.000) to lead the Sauk Prairie charge, but the trio couldn’t catch Fernandez-Hydzik.
The T-Birds talented sophomore shined on in all four events, finishing no worse than third to take the all-around title 32.350 points as Baraboo’s lone participant. She was joined in the 30-plus point mark by Nehring (30.600), Hellenbrand (30.200) and Tierney (30.000).
Fernandez-Hydzik picked up two event wins, topping teammate Samantha Walker by to win the floor routine (8.950) before running away on the balance beam with a score of 8.400. She wasn’t alone in claiming an event win as sophomore Rachel Laux topped Fernandez-Hydzik to win the uneven bars with a score of 7.600.
Friday’s faceoff was just the appetizer for the two teams as the Sauk County rivals will meet again at Grand Avenue Elementary School in Sauk Prairie on Jan. 12.
Spartans spear T-Birds girls down stretch
The Baraboo girls basketball team started strong but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with McFarland on Friday night, suffering a 67-47 non-conference loss to the Spartans at Baraboo High School.
Senior Maya WhiteEagle scored a team-high 21 points but was the lone T-Bird in double-figures. Meanwhile, the Spartans torched the net for 13 3-pointers and pulled away in the second half. The two teams were tight throughout the opening 18 minutes as McFarland (1-1) took a slim 36-30 lead into halftime.
Baraboo (1-10) did its best to stick with the Spartans out of the intermission but it just wasn’t enough as McFarland was too much. Pacing the Spartans attack was freshman Teagan Mallegni as the 5-foot-11 shooting guard poured in 29 points in just her second varsity game, including seven 3-pointers.
Sophomore Taylor Pfaff added nine points for the T-Birds and freshman Jadynn Gruner added six for the T-Birds. Baraboo will look to snap its current 10-game losing skid when it hosts Sparta next Tuesday.
SAUK PRAIRIE 120.100, BARABOO 119.825
Balance beam: 1, Fernandez-Hydzik, B, 8.400; 2, Hellenbrand, SP, 7.450; 3, Tierney, SP, 7.300; 4, Nehring, SP, 7.00; Meixelsperger, SP, 6.650. Vault: 1, Nehring, SP, 8.400; 2, Tierney, SP, 8.250; 3, Fernandez-Hydzik, 8.250; 4. Wilson, SP, 8.150; 5, Laux, B, 8.125. Uneven bars: 1, Laux, B, 7.600; 2, Fernandez-Hydzik, B, 6.750; 3, Putnam, SP, 6.550; 4, Nehring, SP, 6.450; 5, Hellenbrand, SP, 6.400. Floor exercise: 1, Fernandez-Hydzik, B, 8.950; 2, Walter, B, 8.900; 3, Nehring, SP, 8.750; 4, Tierney, 8.500; 5, Rego, B, 8.450. All-around: 1, Fernandez-Hydzik, B, 32.350; 2, Nehring, SP, 30.600; 3, Hellenbrand, SP, 30.200; 4, Tierney, SP, 30.000; 5, Putnam, SP, 28.250.
McFARLAND 67, BARABOO 47
McFarland 36 31 — 67
Baraboo 30 17 — 47
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Fortune 1 0-0 2; Butler 4 2-2 11; Kirch 1 2-2 5; Lonigro 2 3-3 9; Smith 1 1-2 4; Dean 1 0-0 2; Hildebrandt 1 2-2 5; Mallegni 10 2-2 29. Totals 21 12-13 67.
BARABOO — Ross 1 2-2 5; Fluette 1 0-0 3; WhiteEagle 8 3-6 21; Pfaff 3 1-2 9; Frank 0 1-2 1; M. Gruner 1 0-0 2; J. Gruner 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 11-18 47.
3-point goals: M 13 (Mallegni 7, Lonigro 2, Butler 1, Kirch 1, Smith 1, Hildebrandt 1); B 6 (WhiteEagle 2, Pfaff 2, Ross 1, Fluette 1). Total fouls: M 16; B 9.