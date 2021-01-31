PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo girls basketball keeps rolling; Baraboo/Portage, RWD boys hockey drop regular season finales

Aside from its lone blemish — a three-point loss to Beaver Dam — the Reedsburg girls basketball team has exerted its will over opponents all season.
The Beavers logged another day at the office on Saturday as they cruised to a 77-29 road rout over La Crosse Logan Junior Mahra Wieman notched a game-high 25 points as one of four in double-figures to help Reedsburg win its seventh straight.
The Beavers (13-1) held its eighth opponent under 40 points thanks in part to a dominant first half as they opened a commanding 54-16 lead at halftime. Reedsburg, ranked No. 2 in Division 2 in both the Associated Press and WisSports.net coaches polls, put things in cruise control in the second half, only scoring 23 points while holding the Rangers to just 13.
Junior Trenna Cherney added 16 while freshman Sydney Cherney and junior Melissa Dietz chipped in 14 and 12, respectively, while Logan’s Ally Geszvain led the Rangers with 11.
Hilltoppers overwhelm Cheavers
A tumultuous start spelled doom for the Reedsburg co-op boys hockey team on Saturday as it suffered a 7-2 loss to Onalaska/La Crosse at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
The Hilltoppers blitzed the Cheavers for five first-period goals and the Reedsburg co-op couldn’t keep pace in its regular season finale. Jordan Degaetano wasted little time finding the net for Onalaska, scoring the first goal of his first period hat trick 2 minutes, 37 seconds into the game.
Colin Comeau and Noah Gillette added tallies before Degaetano scored twice in the final five-plus minutes to punctuate the Toppers lightning fast start. Gillette added a sixth tally just over the midway point of the second before the Cheavers (11-7-0) finally broke through with Mitch Henke at the 13:02 mark of the middle frame.
Caden Brandt added a second at 8:51 in the third but it was far too little too late. Brady Baldwin and Connor Schyvinck each had assists and goaltender Cooper Oakes made 29 saves in the loss for the Cheavers. RWD, ranked No. 6 in its WIAA Division 1 sectional, returns to action Tuesday with a regional semifinal tilt against No. 11 Middleton at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton.
With a win, the Cheavers will meet No. 3 Sauk Prairie co-op in a Div. 1 regional final.
T-Birds tipped by Tigers in OT
Following back-to-back wins, the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team failed to close out the regular season with a third straight victory, falling to Marshfield, 7-6, in overtime on Friday.
Gabe Fitzwilliams had four points behind two goals and two assists, while Luna Larson scored twice in the loss. The pair played a major role as Baraboo/Portage (7-11-0) rallied from a 3-0 hole at the first intermission.
Fitzwilliams and Larson both scored in the second help cut the lead to 5-3 and notched the final two T-Bird tallies in the third to give Baraboo/Portage the lead. After Carson Zick, who finished with three points, scored just 54 seconds into the third, Fitzwilliams scored at 5:41 before Larson gave the T-Birds a 6-5 lead at 14:25 on assists from Fitzwilliams and Zick.
The lead nearly held but Marsfhield’s Sawyer Schindler, who had two goals, scored a shorthanded goal at 16:53 to knot things at 6 and force overtime.
In the extra period, Tyler Reissmann gave the Tigers the win as she scored unassisted at 5:24. Goaltender Burke Schweda made 32 saves and Andrew Schaetzl had 19 stops in the loss for the T-Birds, who open postseason play on Tuesday.
No. 8 Baraboo/Portage will host No. 9 Sun Prairie in a Div. 1 regional semifinal, with the chance to take on top-seeded Madison Edgewood in a regional final on Thursday on the line.