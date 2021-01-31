PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo girls basketball keeps rolling; Baraboo/Portage, RWD boys hockey drop regular season finales

Colin Comeau and Noah Gillette added tallies before Degaetano scored twice in the final five-plus minutes to punctuate the Toppers lightning fast start. Gillette added a sixth tally just over the midway point of the second before the Cheavers (11-7-0) finally broke through with Mitch Henke at the 13:02 mark of the middle frame.

Caden Brandt added a second at 8:51 in the third but it was far too little too late. Brady Baldwin and Connor Schyvinck each had assists and goaltender Cooper Oakes made 29 saves in the loss for the Cheavers. RWD, ranked No. 6 in its WIAA Division 1 sectional, returns to action Tuesday with a regional semifinal tilt against No. 11 Middleton at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton.

With a win, the Cheavers will meet No. 3 Sauk Prairie co-op in a Div. 1 regional final.

T-Birds tipped by Tigers in OT

Following back-to-back wins, the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team failed to close out the regular season with a third straight victory, falling to Marshfield, 7-6, in overtime on Friday.

Gabe Fitzwilliams had four points behind two goals and two assists, while Luna Larson scored twice in the loss. The pair played a major role as Baraboo/Portage (7-11-0) rallied from a 3-0 hole at the first intermission.