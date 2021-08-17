PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo, Reedsburg tennis teams open with losses in La Crosse

The Reedsburg girls' tennis team lost 4-3 to La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Central on Tuesday.

Reedsburg's Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz topped La Crosse Logan's Grace Pepin and Audrey Endrizzi at No. 2 doubles; Ashley Crary and Stephanie Torres earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Bryn Moore and Madeline Loh at No. 3 doubles; at Hailey Campbell added a 6-2, 6-2 win over Martha Franke at No. 4 singles.

Against La Crosse Central, Reedsburg's Emma Rockweiler won 6-1, 6-1 over Odessa Barreyro at No. 2 singles; Halle Hahn won 6-2, 1-6, 11-9 over Allison Culp at No. 3 singles; and Torres and Ruiz won 6-1, 1-6, 12-10 over Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne at No. 3 doubles.