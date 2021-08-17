PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo, Reedsburg tennis teams open with losses in La Crosse

The Baraboo High School girls' tennis team started the 2021 season with a 6-1 dual-meet loss at La Crosse Central on Tuesday.
The Thunderbirds' lone win came at No. 1 doubles. The senior duo of Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie teamed up to claim a 6-4, 6-7 (1), 10-5 win over Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson.
The rest of the T-Birds fell in straight sets. Annie Langkamp and Eryn Benson suffered a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum at No. 2 doubles, while Ansley Benavides and Adrienne Crubel fell 6-2, 6-2 to Ella Lysne and Sam Vandermolen at No. 3 doubles.
La Crosse Central's Sienna Torgerud earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Maggie Cleary at No. 1 singles, Odessa Barreyro notched a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alice Davies at No. 2 singles, and Allison Culp picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Claire Bildsten at No. 3 singles.
The T-Birds will compete in a Wednesday Invitational in Stevens Point.
Reedsburg edged out twice
T-Birds scramble in Stoughton
The Baraboo girls' golf team shot a 1-under-par 70 at Tuesday's Stoughton Scramble at the Coachman's Golf Resort in Edgerton.
The T-Birds' quartet of Caroline Lewison, Kayla Capener, Sadie Schlender and Meg Turkington hit 15 of 16 greens in regulation and closed strong with a pair of birdie putts to finish with a 70 in the four-person scramble attended by 12 teams.
Baraboo will begin dual play Wednesday, hosting Mount Horeb at Baraboo Country Club.