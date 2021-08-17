 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo tennis splits opening duals in La Crosse
PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo tennis splits opening duals in La Crosse

The Baraboo High School girls' tennis team started the 2021 season with a 6-1 dual-meet loss at La Crosse Central on Tuesday, followed immediately by a 5-2 win at La Crosse Logan.

The Thunderbirds' lone win against Central came at No. 1 doubles. The senior duo of Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie teamed up to claim a 6-4, 6-7 (1), 10-5 win over Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson.

The rest of the T-Birds fell in straight sets. Annie Langkamp and Eryn Benson suffered a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum at No. 2 doubles, while Ansley Benavides and Adrienne Crubel fell 6-2, 6-2 to Ella Lysne and Sam Vandermolen at No. 3 doubles.

La Crosse Central's Sienna Torgerud earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Maggie Cleary at No. 1 singles, Odessa Barreyro notched a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alice Davies at No. 2 singles, Allison Culp picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Claire Bildsten at No. 3 singles, and Allie Schlicht earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Eva Huffaker at No. 4 singles.

Baraboo swept doubles play against Logan. Lewison and Koppie got it started with a 6-0, 7-6 (4) win over Lauren Jarrett and Norah Hofland, while Huffaker and Benson added a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7) win over Grace Pepin and Audrey Endrizzi at No. 2 doubles, and Jackie Hauroco-Martinez and Adrienne Cruez claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bryn Moore and Maryann Anibas at No. 3 doubles.

Bildsten and Langkamp each picked up 6-1, 6-2 wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

The T-Birds will compete in a Wednesday Invitational in Stevens Point.

Reedsburg edged out twice

The Reedsburg girls' tennis team lost 4-3 to La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Central on Tuesday.
 
Reedsburg's Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz topped La Crosse Logan's Grace Pepin and Audrey Endrizzi at No. 2 doubles; Ashley Crary and Stephanie Torres earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Bryn Moore and Madeline Loh at No. 3 doubles; at Hailey Campbell added a 6-2, 6-2 win over Martha Franke at No. 4 singles.
 
Against La Crosse Central, Reedsburg's Emma Rockweiler won 6-1, 6-1 over Odessa Barreyro at No. 2 singles; Halle Hahn won 6-2, 1-6, 11-9 over Allison Culp at No. 3 singles; and Torres and Ruiz won 6-1, 1-6, 12-10 over Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne at No. 3 doubles.

T-Birds scramble in Stoughton

The Baraboo girls' golf team shot a 1-under-par 70 at Tuesday's Stoughton Scramble at the Coachman's Golf Resort in Edgerton.

The T-Birds' quartet of Caroline Lewison, Kayla Capener, Sadie Schlender and Meg Turkington hit 15 of 16 greens in regulation and closed strong with a pair of birdie putts to finish with a 70 in the four-person scramble attended by 12 teams.

Baraboo will begin dual play Wednesday, hosting Mount Horeb at Baraboo Country Club. 

Sauk Prairie starts strong

The Sauk Prairie girls' tennis team opened the season by going 2-1 in La Crosse on Monday. The Eagles claimed a 7-0 win over La Crosse Aquinas and a 6-1 win over La Crosse Logan, while suffering a 5-2 loss to La Crosse Central.
