PREP ROUNDUP: Capener, Baraboo win conference dual with Mount Horeb
PREP ROUNDUP: Capener, Baraboo win conference dual with Mount Horeb

Kayla Capener paced all golfers at Baraboo Country Club on Wednesday, shooting a 44 to lead the Baraboo girls golf team to a dual-meet win over Mount Horeb.

Capener won individual medalist honors as the Thunderbirds ran away with the dual, claiming a 203-221 Badger Conference win.

“Kayla Capener played a solid round of golf with three pars on the front nine,” Baraboo head coach Steve Lien said of the junior. “Kayla has played steady in every golf meet this year. “

Caroline Lewison added a 50, while Meg Turkington chipped in a 52 for the T-Birds.

“Meg Turkington has remained steady with her iron play and has continued to show more consistency with her driver,” Lien said.

Gabby Jurvelin rounded out Baraboo’s team scoring with a 57, while Sadie Schlender shot a 58.

The Baraboo junior varsity team dropped a 274-269 dual with Mount Horeb. Zann Peterson and Emily Gunnell each shot a 67 to lead the Baraboo JV.

The T-Birds will play for the third straight day when they tee off for Thursday’s invitational at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wausau West 6, Baraboo 1

Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie came from behind to win at No. 1 doubles, but the rest of Baraboo’s girls tennis team lost against Wausau West on Wednesday.

The T-Birds suffered a 6-1 loss in the dual, which was part of an invitational in Stevens Point.

Lewison and Koppie overcame a slow start to claim a 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 win over Anika Eder and Katie Meyer and improve to 3-0 on the season.

Baraboo’s No. 2 doubles duo also nearly pulled out a three-set win. Eva Huffaker and Eryn Benson won the first set before suffering a 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 loss to Kaydee Rennie and Lilly Wittwer.

Baraboo’s Adrienne Crubel and Jackie Hauroco-Martinez suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Stella Harder and Kateland Sillars at No. 3 doubles; Maggie Cleary fell 6-0, 6-2 to Mia Bailey at No. 1 singles; Alice Davies fell 6-0, 6-0 to Alexis Kloth at No. 2 singles; Claire Bildsten fell 6-0, 6-1 to Quin Babiarz at No. 3 singles; and Annie Langkamp fell 6-2, 6-1 to Ruby Edmundson at No. 4 singles.

The T-Birds will open their home schedule Friday against Lodi.

