PREP ROUNDUP: Reedsburg girls basketball starts fast to beat Onalaska

The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team built up a 21-point halftime lead en route to Friday's 77-51 win at Onalaska.

The Beavers (8-1) got 21 combined first-half points from Sydney Cherney and Mahra Wieman, who sparked the fast start against an Onalaska (5-2) team that entered the night with a three-game winning streak.

Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 22 points, while Sydney Cherney added 16, Melissa Dietz had 13, and Grace Benish had nine on three 3-pointers.

Molly Garrity paced Onalaska with 12 points, while Devyn Schmeling, Olivia Gamoke and Emma Breidenbach chipped in 10 apiece.

Reedsburg will play its fourth straight road game Saturday in Portage.

GYMNASTICS

Baraboo 123.15, Janesville Parker 119.70

Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik won three individual events and the all-around to lead the Baraboo High School gymnastics team to a 123.15-119.70 dual-meet win at Janesville Parker.

The Thunderbirds will host Verona on Jan. 22.

WRESTLING

Reedsburg 60, Monroe 20

The Reedsburg wrestling team opened a home triple dual with a 60-20 win over Monroe. The Beavers' match dual with La Crosse Aquinas ended after the News Republic's press time.