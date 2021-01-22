PREP ROUNDUP: Reedsburg wrestling sweeps Sauk Prairie triple-dual

The Reedsburg wrestling team wrapped up the dual season with a pair of wins Friday night.
The Beavers claimed a 58-18 win over Sauk Prairie and a 72-12 win over Verona in a triple-dual meet at Sauk Prairie High School. Sauk Prairie topped Verona in the night’s other match.
Reedsburg finished the dual season with a 7-2 record. All three teams in Prairie du Sac on Friday will be at the WIAA Division 1 regional meet in Baraboo on Jan. 30.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Reedsburg 89, Dodgeville 40
The Reedsburg girls basketball team used a 56-point first half to roll to an 89-40 home win over Dodgeville.
The Beavers (11-1) hit the 89-point mark for the third time this season, also doing it twice in wins over Portage. Mahra Wieman led the attack Friday, scoring a game-high 26 points while Trenna Cherney added 20, and Sydney Cherney and Grace Benish each added 14.
McKenna Reilly paced Dodgeville (8-6) with 11 points.
GYMNASTICS Verona/Madison Edgewood 135.1, Baraboo 122.1
The Baraboo gymnastics team suffered a 135.1-122.1 dual-meet loss to visiting Verona/Madison Edgewood on Friday.
Verona/Madison Edgewood’s Ella Crowley scored 8.85 points on the vault and balance team, winning both events while Maggie Veak won the uneven bars (8.65) and Alyssa Fischer claimed the floor exercise (8.95).