PREP ROUNDUP: Reedsburg wrestling sweeps Sauk Prairie triple-dual

The Reedsburg wrestling team wrapped up the dual season with a pair of wins Friday night.

The Beavers claimed a 58-18 win over Sauk Prairie and a 72-12 win over Verona in a triple-dual meet at Sauk Prairie High School. Sauk Prairie topped Verona in the night’s other match.

Reedsburg finished the dual season with a 7-2 record. All three teams in Prairie du Sac on Friday will be at the WIAA Division 1 regional meet in Baraboo on Jan. 30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Reedsburg 89, Dodgeville 40

The Reedsburg girls basketball team used a 56-point first half to roll to an 89-40 home win over Dodgeville.

The Beavers (11-1) hit the 89-point mark for the third time this season, also doing it twice in wins over Portage. Mahra Wieman led the attack Friday, scoring a game-high 26 points while Trenna Cherney added 20, and Sydney Cherney and Grace Benish each added 14.

McKenna Reilly paced Dodgeville (8-6) with 11 points.

GYMNASTICS Verona/Madison Edgewood 135.1, Baraboo 122.1

The Baraboo gymnastics team suffered a 135.1-122.1 dual-meet loss to visiting Verona/Madison Edgewood on Friday.