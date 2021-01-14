PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey closes strong to remain unbeaten

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team used three third-period goals to preserve its unbeaten season.
The Eagles (7-0) led throughout Thursday night’s game, but held a slim 3-2 lead after Luna Larson scored to pull Baraboo/Portage (5-9) within one with 8 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the third period.
Sauk Prairie had an answer, with Luke Mast scoring just 15 seconds later and Nick Mast added capped the scoring at the 12:10 mark.
The Eagles had led since Erik Peterson scored 9:20 into the game. Micah Hanson tacked on a first-period goal, then Campbell Koseor got Baraboo/Portage on the board midway through the second.
Hanson’s second goal of the night — 4:02 into the third — gave Sauk Prairie a 3-1 lead before Larson answered to make it a game.
Sauk Prairie goaltender Kaden Stracke made 12 saves in the win, while Andrew Schaetzl made 39 for Baraboo/Portage.
The T-Birds showed some improvement, having suffered an 8-2 home loss to Sauk Prairie on Dec. 11.
Sauk Prairie entered winning by an average margin of 4.0 goals per game, with the lone close game being a 5-4 home win over Oregon on Dec. 18.
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 5, BARABOO/PORTAGE 2
Baraboo/Portage 0 1 1 — 2
Sauk Prairie co-op 2 0 3 — 5
First period — SP: E. Peterson (Schomber), 11:20; SP: Hansen (E. Peterson, H. Peterson), 12:08, (pp).
Second period — BP: Koseor (Scanlan), 10:35.
Third period — SP: Hansen, 4:02; BP: Larson, 8:51; SP: L. Mast, 9:06; SP: N. Mast (H. Peterson), 12:10.
Saves: BP (Schaetzl) 39; SP (Stracke) 15. Penalties-minutes: BP 3-6, SP 4-8. At Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, Prairie du Sac.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Sauk Prairie 60, Dodgeville 53
McKayla Paukner scored five baskets and went 7-10 from the free-throw line to bring the Eagles (7-2) a victory over the hosting Dodgers (7-3).
Sauk Prairie got another 12 points from Naomi Breunig.
Jojo Heimerl made five 3-pointers en route to leading Dodgeville with 19 points.
SAUK PRAIRIE 60, DODGEVILLE 53
Sauk Prairie 30 30 — 60
Dodgeville 27 26 — 53
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemm 1 0-0 2; N. Breunig 4 4-4 12; O. Breunig 3 0-0 6; Hartwig 1 2-6 4; Braud 2 3-7 7; M. Paukner 5 7-10 17; M. Breunig 3 2-2 9; O. Paukner 1 1-3 3. Totals 20 19-32 60.
DODGEVILLE — Philips 1 0-0 2; A. White 1 0-0 2; Heimerl 7 0-2 19; M. White 0 4-6 4; Busch 3 2-3 8; Argall 7 2-2 16; Blume 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 8-14 53.
3-point goals: SP 1 (M. Breunig); D 5 (Heimerl 5). Total fouls: SP 16; D 23.
WRESTLING Janesville Craig 42, Sauk Prairie 27
The Sauk Prairie wrestling team went on the road and suffered a 42-27 dual-meet loss at Janesville Craig.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 42, SAUK PRAIRIE 27
132: Uselman, SP, pinned Jimenez, 0:32. 138: Klietz, JC, pinned Breunig, 1:25. 145: Saladis, SP, tfall Speth, 15-0. 152: Katers, SP, mdec Craddick, 13-2. 160: Ryan, JC, pinned Sorg, 1:46. 170: Mullen, JC, pinned Nelson, 2:00. 182: Smith, JC, pinned Elsing, 0:39. 285: Vils, SP, dec. Schenk, 8-7. 113: Kingsley, SP, dec. Chavez, 6-5. 120: Lanky, SP, pinned Dozier, 2:58. 126: Armas, JC, pinned Minnete, 1:54. 195, 220: JC won forfeits. 106: Double forfeit. At Janesville Craig.