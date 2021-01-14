PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey closes strong to remain unbeaten

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team used three third-period goals to preserve its unbeaten season.

The Eagles (7-0) led throughout Thursday night’s game, but held a slim 3-2 lead after Luna Larson scored to pull Baraboo/Portage (5-9) within one with 8 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the third period.

Sauk Prairie had an answer, with Luke Mast scoring just 15 seconds later and Nick Mast added capped the scoring at the 12:10 mark.

The Eagles had led since Erik Peterson scored 9:20 into the game. Micah Hanson tacked on a first-period goal, then Campbell Koseor got Baraboo/Portage on the board midway through the second.

Hanson’s second goal of the night — 4:02 into the third — gave Sauk Prairie a 3-1 lead before Larson answered to make it a game.

Sauk Prairie goaltender Kaden Stracke made 12 saves in the win, while Andrew Schaetzl made 39 for Baraboo/Portage.

The T-Birds showed some improvement, having suffered an 8-2 home loss to Sauk Prairie on Dec. 11.

Sauk Prairie entered winning by an average margin of 4.0 goals per game, with the lone close game being a 5-4 home win over Oregon on Dec. 18.