PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie co-op hockey picks up first shutout win of 2020-21

Micah Hanson tallied two goals and an assist to lead the unbeaten Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team to a 5-0 road win over La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen on Saturday.

Hanson opened the scoring with a power-play goal 8 minutes, 6 seconds into the game, while Luke Mast and Erik Peterson tacked on goals to give the Eagles (5-0-0) a 3-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Hanson added a third-period power-play goal, while Brooks McInerney made 13 saves in Sauk Prairie's first shutout win of the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Atkinson 63, Baraboo 62

The Baraboo High School girls basketball team nearly made it two straight.

After picking up a 60-41 win at Portage on Thursday, the Thunderbirds came up just short in Saturday's 63-62 loss at Fort Atkinson.

The T-Birds (2-12) took a 31-24 lead into halftime, but couldn't hold on against a Fort Atkinson (4-10) team that is on its first three-game winning streak since the 2015-16 season.

Baraboo senior guard Maya White Eagle scored a game-high 23 points, while Baraboo's Emma Fluette and Fort Atkinson's Julia Kanters each finished with 20.