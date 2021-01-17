PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie co-op hockey picks up first shutout win of 2020-21

Micah Hanson tallied two goals and an assist to lead the unbeaten Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team to a 5-0 road win over La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen on Saturday.
Hanson opened the scoring with a power-play goal 8 minutes, 6 seconds into the game, while Luke Mast and Erik Peterson tacked on goals to give the Eagles (5-0-0) a 3-0 lead going into the first intermission.
Hanson added a third-period power-play goal, while Brooks McInerney made 13 saves in Sauk Prairie's first shutout win of the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fort Atkinson 63, Baraboo 62
The Baraboo High School girls basketball team nearly made it two straight.
After picking up a 60-41 win at Portage on Thursday, the Thunderbirds came up just short in Saturday's 63-62 loss at Fort Atkinson.
The T-Birds (2-12) took a 31-24 lead into halftime, but couldn't hold on against a Fort Atkinson (4-10) team that is on its first three-game winning streak since the 2015-16 season.
Baraboo senior guard Maya White Eagle scored a game-high 23 points, while Baraboo's Emma Fluette and Fort Atkinson's Julia Kanters each finished with 20.
Fluette made six of Baraboo's 10 3-pointers.
Madison Edgewood 62, Sauk Prairie 35
Sauk Prairie was held to a season-low 35 points in Saturday's 62-35 home loss to Madison Edgewood.
Naomi Breunig paced Sauk Prairie (7-3) with 15 points, but the senior wing was the lone Eagle to score more than five points.
Edgewood improved to 10-5 behind a 17-point day from Sarah Lazar.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lodi 68, Reedsburg 46
Zach Bestor scored a game-high 17 points, but Reedsburg dug a 41-20 halftime deficit in Saturday's 68-46 loss at Lodi.
Lodi (6-3) made a season-high 12 3-pointers and got 13 points from Brady Ring.