PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie co-op swimming, Baraboo boys basketball pick up big wins

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team sent its home pool out in style Tuesday night.
The Eagles capped off their dual-meet schedule with a 131-33 non-conference win over Fort Atkinson at the Sauk Prairie High School pool in Prairie du Sac.
"I think they had fun doing something different than the norm," Sauk Prairie co-op head coach Todd Wuerger said of how the Eagles mixed their lineup around Tuesday night. "And some of them I think quite frankly surprised themselves.
"It was nice to have a meet like that in the very last meet ever in this pool."
The school's new swimming pool is under construction and scheduled to be ready in time for the prep girls swim season next fall.
The boys aren't done yet, as they're scheduled to close out the regular season at Saturday's quadrangular in Baraboo before competing in the WIAA sectional meet at Baraboo on Jan. 30.
"These next couple weeks are going to be a bit more stressful, because there's going to be some auditioning going on Saturday for who's going to be in the sectional lineup," Wuerger said. "And then sectionals of course, just by the nature of the meet will be stressful because there's a chance to go to state."
The Eagles didn't know they'd get a chance at state until a couple weeks ago, when the WIAA changed its sectional format in a way that made Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights feel safe competing in the postseason. The girls team didn't compete in sectionals this fall, but with the Baraboo boys sectional having fewer teams and allowing no fans, the Eagles are comfortable enough to give it a shot.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Baraboo 61, Nekoosa 39
Justin Philipp and the Baraboo High School boys basketball team got it done Tuesday night.
Philipp made all seven of Baraboo's 3-pointers to end the Thunderbirds' six-game losing streak with a 61-39 non-conference win at winless Nekoosa.
Philipp, who was held to single digits in Monday's 67-52 home loss to Portage, got going immediately Tuesday. The senior forward's first three baskets came from behind the arc, as he scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the opening half.
The T-Birds (2-11) took a 29-22 lead into the locker room before Philipp made four more second-half 3-pointers as they pulled away for their first win since a Dec. 19 victory at Portage.
Gabe McReynolds also put together a big second half. The junior big man scored 12 of his 18 points over the final 18 minutes to help the T-Birds pull away.
John Barten led Nekoosa (0-12) with 17 points.
Milton 74, Reedsburg 38
Reedsburg game up a season-high 74 points in Tuesday's 74-38 home loss to Milton.
The Beavers fell to 2-11 on the season while Milton improved to 6-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watertown 56, Baraboo 42
After going into halftime tied at 19, Baraboo fell off the pace in Tuesday's 56-42 home loss to Watertown.
Baraboo senior guard Maya White-Eagle made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points, while the Thunderbirds (2-13) also got nine points from Taylor Pfaff and eight points from Jayden Ross.
Teya Maas (19 points), Aubrey Schmutzler (14) and Avalon Uecke (11) each scored in double figures for Watertown (8-5).