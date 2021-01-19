PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie co-op swimming, Baraboo boys basketball pick up big wins

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team sent its home pool out in style Tuesday night.

The Eagles capped off their dual-meet schedule with a 131-33 non-conference win over Fort Atkinson at the Sauk Prairie High School pool in Prairie du Sac.

"I think they had fun doing something different than the norm," Sauk Prairie co-op head coach Todd Wuerger said of how the Eagles mixed their lineup around Tuesday night. "And some of them I think quite frankly surprised themselves.

"It was nice to have a meet like that in the very last meet ever in this pool."

The school's new swimming pool is under construction and scheduled to be ready in time for the prep girls swim season next fall.

The boys aren't done yet, as they're scheduled to close out the regular season at Saturday's quadrangular in Baraboo before competing in the WIAA sectional meet at Baraboo on Jan. 30.

"These next couple weeks are going to be a bit more stressful, because there's going to be some auditioning going on Saturday for who's going to be in the sectional lineup," Wuerger said. "And then sectionals of course, just by the nature of the meet will be stressful because there's a chance to go to state."