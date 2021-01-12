PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie, Monona Grove swimmers go 1-0-1 at Baraboo triangular

Sauk Prairie and Monona Grove came away winners of Tuesday night’s boys swimming triangular meet in Baraboo.

Sauk Prairie and Monona Grove tied at 85 at Jack Young Middle School, while Sauk Prairie claimed a 105-64 win over Baraboo, and Monona Grove notched a 105-63 win over the host Thunderbirds.

Monona Grove took home the most individual events, claiming seven of the 11 contested between the Badger Conference opponents. Both of Sauk Prairie’s first-place finishes went to Matthew Loy. The junior took home the 50-yard freestyle in 22.83 seconds before taking the 100 freestyle in 50.62 seconds.

Baraboo also got it done in two events. The quartet of Mitchell Hamm, Isaac Brewer, Seth Hittman and Jacob Laux won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.85, while Laux won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.62.

Monona Grove junior Cameron Tejeda came out on top in the 100 butterfly, and 100 backstroke, and was a part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Sparta 64, Baraboo 42

The Baraboo prep girls basketball team was held to 15 second-half points in Tuesday’s 64-42 home loss to Sparta.