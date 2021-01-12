PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie, Monona Grove swimmers go 1-0-1 at Baraboo triangular

Sauk Prairie and Monona Grove came away winners of Tuesday night’s boys swimming triangular meet in Baraboo.
Sauk Prairie and Monona Grove tied at 85 at Jack Young Middle School, while Sauk Prairie claimed a 105-64 win over Baraboo, and Monona Grove notched a 105-63 win over the host Thunderbirds.
Monona Grove took home the most individual events, claiming seven of the 11 contested between the Badger Conference opponents. Both of Sauk Prairie’s first-place finishes went to Matthew Loy. The junior took home the 50-yard freestyle in 22.83 seconds before taking the 100 freestyle in 50.62 seconds.
Baraboo also got it done in two events. The quartet of Mitchell Hamm, Isaac Brewer, Seth Hittman and Jacob Laux won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.85, while Laux won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.62.
Monona Grove junior Cameron Tejeda came out on top in the 100 butterfly, and 100 backstroke, and was a part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Sparta 64, Baraboo 42
The Baraboo prep girls basketball team was held to 15 second-half points in Tuesday’s 64-42 home loss to Sparta.
Senior guard Maya White Eagle scored 15 points to lead the Thunderbirds, who also got three 3-pointers and 13 points from sophomore guard Taylor Pfaff.
The T-Birds had no answer for Callie Ziebell, who made 14 field goals in route to a game-high 30 points. She was the lone Spartan in double figures.
PREP BOYS HOCKEY Sauk Prairie co-op 7, Reedsburg co-op 1
The unbeaten Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team scored three goals apiece in the second and third periods to pull away for a 7-1 home win over Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells Mauston.
Luke Mast and Ethan Tranel each scored twice for the 6-0 Eagles, while Hakon Peterson, Erik Peterson and Brodie Trollop also found the back of the net.
Reedsburg’s lone goal, which came in the second period, was scored by Danny Ely.
Kaden Stracke made 17 saves for Sauk Prairie, while Cooper Oakes had 40 for Reedsburg.
BARABOO TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Sauk Prairie 85, Monona Grove 85; Sauk Prairie 105, Baraboo 64; Monona Grove 105, Baraboo 63.
200-yard medley relay: Monona Grove (Tejeda, McAllister, Jondle, Elfers), 1:42.98. 200 freestyle: Jondle, MG, 1:55.57. 200 individual medley: Johnson, MG, 2:13.55. 50 freestyle: Loy, SP, :22.83. 100 butterfly: Tejeda, MG, :52.30. 100 freestyle: Loy, SP, :50.62. 500 freestyle: Jondle, MG, 5:15.40. 200 freestyle relay: Baraboo (Hamm, Brewer, Hittman, Laux), 1:34.85. 100 backstroke: Tejeda, MG, :52.83. 100 breaststroke: Laux, B, 1:01.62. 400 freestyle relay: Monona Grove (McAllister, Elfers, Jondle, Tejeda), 3:26.33. At Jack Young Middle School, Baraboo.
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 7, REEDSBURG CO-OP 1
Reedsburg co-op*0*1*0*—*1
Sauk Prairie co-op*1*3*3*—*7
First period — SP: Peterson (Tranel), 7:40.
Second period — SP: Tranel (Hansen), 4:51; L. Mast (N. Mast, Peterson), 5:50; R: Ely (Schyvinck, Pfaff), 9:00; SP: Trollop (Tranel, L. Mast), 15:51.
Third period — SP: L. Mast (Peterson, N. Mast), 13:17 (pp); Peterson (N. Mast, Peterson), 14:03 (pp); Tranel (N. Mast, L. Mast), 14:39.
Saves: R (Oakes) 40; SP (Stracke) 17. Penalties-minutes: R 2-4, SP 1-2. At Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, Prairie du Sac.