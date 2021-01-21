PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie's Breunig scores 1,000th career point in home loss to Madison Edgewood

BOYS HOCKEY Sauk Prairie co-op 6, Onalaska co-op 3

The Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team scored four unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to claim a 6-3 home win over the Onalaska co-op on Thursday.

The Eagles (10-1) didn’t lead until Brodie Trollop assisted Sam Severson 6 minutes, 43 seconds into the third period.

Erik Peterson added a power-play goal at the 11:07 mark before Luke Mast capped the scoring with 35 seconds remaining.

The Eagles started slowly in their first game since losing their first game of the season with Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at Beaver Dam.

Colin Comeau scored a power-play goal 7:12 into the game to give the Onalaska co-op (7-2) a 1-0 lead.

Peterson scored a power-play goal of his own 14:04 into the first, then Comeau and Peterson traded goals again in the second to tie the game at 2.

Hudson Weber gave Onalaska a 3-2 lead 13:00 into the second, only for Sauk Prairie’s Luke Mast to score at 14:16 to send the teams to the third tied at 3.

Kaden Stracke made 18 saves for Sauk Prairie, while Sawyer Nitti had 37 for Onalaska.