PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie's Breunig scores 1,000th career point in home loss to Madison Edgewood

Sauk Prairie’s Naomi Breunig reached a career milestone in Thursday’s 56-36 home loss to Madison Edgewood.
Breunig, a Winona State commit in her fourth year on varsity, scored a team-high 13 points against Edgewood to surpass 1,000 points for her career.
Anni Braund added eight points for the Eagles (7-5), who trailed 28-19 at halftime en route to their third consecutive loss.
Sarah Lazar and Baluck Deang scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for Edgewood (11-5). The Crusaders also claimed a 62-35 win at Sauk Prairie on Jan. 16.
Janesville Craig 62, Baraboo 43
Maya White Eagle scored 28 points, but the rest of the Baraboo girls basketball team combined for 15 points in Thursday’s 62-43 non-conference loss at Janesville Craig.
White Eagle, a senior guard, made four of Baraboo’s seven 3-pointers, while Jayden Ross added seven points, Taylor Pfaff had six points and Caitlyn Frank had two for the Thunderbirds (2-14).
Janesville Craig (7-6), which built up a 34-25 halftime lead, got 22 points from Kate Huml, who made six of the Cougars’ seven 3-pointers. Lily Campbell chipped in 17 points in the win.
The T-Birds will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host Poynette on Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY Sauk Prairie co-op 6, Onalaska co-op 3
The Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team scored four unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to claim a 6-3 home win over the Onalaska co-op on Thursday.
The Eagles (10-1) didn’t lead until Brodie Trollop assisted Sam Severson 6 minutes, 43 seconds into the third period.
Erik Peterson added a power-play goal at the 11:07 mark before Luke Mast capped the scoring with 35 seconds remaining.
The Eagles started slowly in their first game since losing their first game of the season with Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at Beaver Dam.
Colin Comeau scored a power-play goal 7:12 into the game to give the Onalaska co-op (7-2) a 1-0 lead.
Peterson scored a power-play goal of his own 14:04 into the first, then Comeau and Peterson traded goals again in the second to tie the game at 2.
Hudson Weber gave Onalaska a 3-2 lead 13:00 into the second, only for Sauk Prairie’s Luke Mast to score at 14:16 to send the teams to the third tied at 3.
Kaden Stracke made 18 saves for Sauk Prairie, while Sawyer Nitti had 37 for Onalaska.
The Eagles, who have scored at least five goals in eight of their 11 games, will host McFarland on Monday.
GYMNASTICS Sauk Prairie triangular
Watertown scored 128.2 points to edge out Reedsburg (126.325) and Sauk Prairie (124.725) in a triangular in Prairie du Sac.
Watertown junior Meghan Hurtgen won the balance beam (9.15) and vault (8.4) on the way to claiming the all-around title with a score of 8.331.
Reedsburg’s Emily Cracker scored an 8.375 to win the uneven bars.