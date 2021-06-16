PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo can't atone for errors, halt Holmen's late surge in 12-0 regional final loss

Big innings, both those that materialize and others that seemingly vanish, are true game changers.
The Baraboo softball team found itself on the wrong side of both Wednesday night as a lack of big hits and a half-dozen errors did in the Thunderbirds in a 12-0 six-inning loss to Holmen in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game at Don Pierce Field. Senior Emma Crary struck out four and allowed five unearned runs (seven total) on eight hits and a walk in five innings to get tabbed for the loss.
The bulk of those runs came when the Vikings broke things open with a five-spot in the fifth, continuing an unwelcomed trend for the second-seeded T-Birds.
“It’s kind of been our M.O. all season that we have a bad inning, and all of a sudden, we’re down 5-0 before we can even blink an eye. Tonight was no different; a couple hits, a couple errors and before you know it, you turn around and it’s 5-0 before you can even see straight, it feels like,” Baraboo coach Dan Lewison said.
“But tip your hat to Holmen. They’re a good team, did a nice job tonight and it wasn’t our best night.”
Four of the T-Birds’ half-dozen errors came while they helped prolonged Holmen’s five-run fifth. After the first Vikings batters reached, a fielding error allowed Ashley Krueger to score following her leadoff single. Senior Sydnen Jahr then added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 before junior Emily Szak added an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.
Crary nearly escaped any more damage, striking out Marci Jacobson, but two more errors plated two more runs to extend the Vikings’ advantage to 5-0.
“It’s just unfortunate, those things happen and they’re plays I know the girls expected themselves to make, but it’s the way the game goes sometimes. It’s difficult to overcome when you don’t score some runs,” Lewison said.
Not that the T-Birds (14-10) didn’t have opportunities. Baraboo’s second-best chance came in the bottom of the fifth as it searched for an immediate response. A leadoff walk by junior Kylie Sprecher was followed by a one-out hit by pitch by sophomore Taylor Pfaff to put a pair on for Madee Strampe.
The sophomore catcher ripped a hard shot up the middle, but Jahr ranged over to make a backhanded stab and, in one fell swoop, stepped on second before firing to first for the unassisted, inning-ending 6-3 double play.
“I don’t think you see too many shortstops in high school softball make that play. She makes the plays and she made it when we needed it there,” Holmen coach Ryan Miller said.
It certainly added more fuel to the Vikings’ fire in the top of the sixth, as Holmen (19-7) again batted around and put things out of reach. Holmen sent 11 to plate and, with the help of two more T-Birds errors, tacked on seven more runs for a stranglehold lead at 12-0.
It wasn’t all off Baraboo’s misfortunes, however, as junior Ellie Kline and sophomore Taylor Pellowski started things with back-to-back RBI doubles, while Szak, Jacobson and Bridget Torud each added RBI singles.
“It’s really important to stay level headed in softball. Every inning is different, so to stay level headed and take every opportunity at the plate to try to make a difference for your team … it’s all about rallying with your team and putting a few big hits together to get the job done,” Kline said.
Needing a pair of runs, the T-Birds started the home half of the sixth strong with a leadoff single by junior Paige Lewison, but it never manifested into anything as Holmen starter Jayda Staige retired the next three batters in order to cap off the complete-game win.
Staig fanned seven and scattered three hits and four walks in the shutout victory; however, things nearly took a far different turn in the home half of the second. The T-Birds loaded the bases with their first three batters, including a Paige Lewison walk and consecutive singles by juniors Tenley Scott and Caroline Lewison.
It set the table for Crary to add to her own cause, but she never got the chance as she was rung up on a check swing with a 2-2 count. According to Dan Lewison, the home plate umpire opted not to ask for help from the field ump, and the T-Birds went on to strand all three runners behind a pop-up bunt by Aria Schindler and a strikeout by Sprecher.
“That inning, with the bases loaded and no outs, not getting any runs there, that was a killer. It was a big momentum swing in the game where we felt like if we get a couple hits there, you never know. It’s the bottom of the order but all of a sudden if we get back up top, it could end up being like Waunakee,” Dan Lewison said, referencing the T-Birds’ 10-0 win over the Warriors in Monday’s regional semifinals that featured a seven-run third inning.
“It was a big play in that inning for sure, a check swing that got called out when it clearly wasn’t. That’s tough, but it’s not why we lost. We just have games like this once in a while this year, and tonight was not the night to have it.”
Baraboo later ran itself out of the third inning thanks to a runner’s interference call and squandered a chance with a 1-2-3 fourth after doubling off the Vikings in the top half of the same frame off a liner to Sprecher to third and a heads up throw to Scott at first.
Szak went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Krueger and Pellowski each went 2-for-4, with the latter adding two RBIS, to pace the Vikings. Despite the loss, Dan Lewison lauded his group’s work all season, which included a tie for second in the Badger North Conference alongside DeForest, which will meet the Vikings in Monday’s Div. 2 sectional semifinal after upsetting top-seeded Tomah, 4-3.
The T-Birds are also set up well for next season with nine returning letterwinners, among which are four all-league selections.
“I’m really excited for the future. Not looking that far ahead, but really excited about the kids we have coming up; not only that are coming back,” he said. “Our program is well situated for future success … we’ll be reloading and start getting to work here in a couple weeks with the summer program.”
HOLMEN 12, BARABOO 0 (6)
Holmen 000 057 — 12 13 0
Baraboo 000 000 — 0 3 6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Staige (W; 6-3-0-0-7-4); B: Crary (L; 5-8-7-2-4-1), C. Lewison (1-5-5-4-0-0).
Leading hitters — H: Pellowski 2x4 (2B, 2BI, 2R), Szak 3x4 (2BI, 2R), Krueger 2x4, Kline (2R), Mueller (2R).
