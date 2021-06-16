PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo can't atone for errors, halt Holmen's late surge in 12-0 regional final loss

“That inning, with the bases loaded and no outs, not getting any runs there, that was a killer. It was a big momentum swing in the game where we felt like if we get a couple hits there, you never know. It’s the bottom of the order but all of a sudden if we get back up top, it could end up being like Waunakee,” Dan Lewison said, referencing the T-Birds’ 10-0 win over the Warriors in Monday’s regional semifinals that featured a seven-run third inning.

“It was a big play in that inning for sure, a check swing that got called out when it clearly wasn’t. That’s tough, but it’s not why we lost. We just have games like this once in a while this year, and tonight was not the night to have it.”

Baraboo later ran itself out of the third inning thanks to a runner’s interference call and squandered a chance with a 1-2-3 fourth after doubling off the Vikings in the top half of the same frame off a liner to Sprecher to third and a heads up throw to Scott at first.