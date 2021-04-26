PREP SOFTBALL: Four starters return as Baraboo aims to climb Badger North standings

A significant portion of the Baraboo prep softball team has been on the varsity diamond before. It’s just been a while.
The long wait will be over Tuesday evening, when the Thunderbirds open the 2021 season at Waunakee. It’ll kick off a three-game road stretch before the T-Birds step between the lines at Pierce Park on May 3 to play Lake Mills in their first home game since May 21, 2019.
Everything will look relatively similar to when they walked off the field after that 5-4 WIAA regional win over Madison Memorial. Senior Emma Crary will likely be in the circle, senior Aria Schindler will be patrolling the infield, and junior cousins Paige and Caroline Lewison will have their hands in everything.
That quartet gives the T-Birds four returning starters from the team that went 13-10 in 2019, more than doubling their win total from each of the two previous seasons. Senior Molly Korthals, and juniors Maggie Cleary, Tenley Scott and Kylie Sprecher have also played a lot of softball and should take on larger roles this spring.
"The Thunderbird softball program will look to build on their surprisingly strong 2019 campaign," Baraboo head coach Dan Lewison said. "The Thunderbirds expect to make a significant jump in 2021 with the growth of several players who contributed in the 2019 season as underclassmen. Baraboo expects to compete for a conference championship this season."
The high level of continuity is starting to become more of the norm with a Baraboo program that had frequent turnover before Lewison accepted the head coaching role prior to the 2019 season. The COVID-19 pandemic threw the 2020 high school season off, but the Baraboo Thunder club program has has provided the current T-Birds years of experience playing together.
They were able to play some last summer, while they also used 15 offseason contact days to work out some of the kinks before practice officially started April 19. After getting extended looks the players, Lewison expects to have improved depth and athleticism up and down the roster.
Junior Cieta Castro will also look to break into the lineup, while the sophomore class is made up of Isabelle Meyer, Kayla Capener, Paityn Lewison, Mackenzie Klemm, Taylor Pfaff, Rachel Wieczorek and Madee Strampe, and freshmen Sage Mahoney and Faith Henke will play their first high school ball.
Strampe is expected to play immediately, with Lewison saying the sophomore catcher "will be the anchor behind the plate. Maddie has played high level club softball for many years and should provide a big boost, both defensively and offensively."
Crary will likely get the ball Tuesday against Waunakee, a team the T-Birds haven't beat since 2016. The senior was an honorable mention All-Badger North Conference pitcher in 2019, going 10-10 while compiling a 3.81 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 128⅔ innings.
"Emma is poised to make the next step as the team’s number one pitcher," Lewison said, noting that Caroline Lewison will also see time in the circle.
Crary isn't the only all-conference selection returning. Paige Lewison was a second-team selection as a freshman. She batted .403 (29-for-72) with 18 RBIs, 14 runs, nine doubles, five steals and a .429 on-base percentage. Lewison batted .383 in conference play, when the T-Birds went 6-8 to tie for fourth in the Badger North.
Schindler will take over the shortstop position for Jade Parchem, a member of the Class of 2020.
"Aria’s quickness is a threat every time she steps on the field," Lewison said.
The T-Birds hope everything comes together quickly in a regular season that will end June 8 against Oregon. Lewison believes the roster makeup provides "an excellent mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores to create a balanced team that has spent their spring focusing on improving their defense and becoming more consistent at the plate."