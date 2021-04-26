PREP SOFTBALL: Four starters return as Baraboo aims to climb Badger North standings

A significant portion of the Baraboo prep softball team has been on the varsity diamond before. It’s just been a while.

The long wait will be over Tuesday evening, when the Thunderbirds open the 2021 season at Waunakee. It’ll kick off a three-game road stretch before the T-Birds step between the lines at Pierce Park on May 3 to play Lake Mills in their first home game since May 21, 2019.

Everything will look relatively similar to when they walked off the field after that 5-4 WIAA regional win over Madison Memorial. Senior Emma Crary will likely be in the circle, senior Aria Schindler will be patrolling the infield, and junior cousins Paige and Caroline Lewison will have their hands in everything.

That quartet gives the T-Birds four returning starters from the team that went 13-10 in 2019, more than doubling their win total from each of the two previous seasons. Senior Molly Korthals, and juniors Maggie Cleary, Tenley Scott and Kylie Sprecher have also played a lot of softball and should take on larger roles this spring.