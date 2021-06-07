PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette's bats break out in 4th inning to beat Baraboo

POYNETTE — The Poynette softball team scored three runs in its first four games of June.

The Pumas surpassed that in one inning Monday, scoring five fourth-inning runs to claim a 5-0 home win over Baraboo in the regular-season finale at Poynette High School.

"It was nice to hit the ball," Poynette coach Matt Ramberg said, noting that the Pumas were outscored 8-3 in their recent 1-3 stretch. "Looking back at the Cedarburg games, and Columbus and Lake Mills, we haven't hit the ball well. Yeah, we're seeing good pitching, but they are putting balls over the plate for us and we're just not doing our job. So the question today was, did we bring the bats with us? I don't know how many hits we had, but it was probably more than the last three or four games combined."

It looked like runs were going to be hard to come by again for Poynette (17-4). The Pumas sent just 10 batters to the plate through three innings Monday, with Baraboo (13-8) starting pitcher Caroline Lewison sitting them all down outside of an Abby Klink single.