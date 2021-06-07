PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette's bats break out in 4th inning to beat Baraboo

POYNETTE — The Poynette softball team scored three runs in its first four games of June.
The Pumas surpassed that in one inning Monday, scoring five fourth-inning runs to claim a 5-0 home win over Baraboo in the regular-season finale at Poynette High School.
"It was nice to hit the ball," Poynette coach Matt Ramberg said, noting that the Pumas were outscored 8-3 in their recent 1-3 stretch. "Looking back at the Cedarburg games, and Columbus and Lake Mills, we haven't hit the ball well. Yeah, we're seeing good pitching, but they are putting balls over the plate for us and we're just not doing our job. So the question today was, did we bring the bats with us? I don't know how many hits we had, but it was probably more than the last three or four games combined."
It looked like runs were going to be hard to come by again for Poynette (17-4). The Pumas sent just 10 batters to the plate through three innings Monday, with Baraboo (13-8) starting pitcher Caroline Lewison sitting them all down outside of an Abby Klink single.
"In the dugout before the game, I said, 'Look, we've had a rough week.' I said, 'That's done and over with, let's get back to having a little fun,' " Ramberg said. "Because sometimes it looks like we're not having fun. We're overthinking it, we're striking out a lot. So lets get to a good place, lets win a game before we get to playoffs and see if that can boost us a little bit.
"I think we had more fun today."
The fun started in the bottom of the fourth inning. Peyton Kingsland got it started with a bunt single. The senior moved to third when Brooke Steinhorst singled and advanced to second on the throw to third.
Caroline Lewison got Peyton Gest to line out to right field before Klink broke the scoreless tie with a grounder to third base. Baraboo's Isabelle Meyer fielded it and threw home to catcher Madee Strampe, but Kingsland slid in safely to give Poynette a 1-0 lead.
Ashia Meister followed by hitting into an error that scored a run. Laken Wagner was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Mesa Clemens, who hit a two-run single to center field. Another error, this one off the bat of Val Heth, made it 5-0 after four innings.
"I thought we competed really well," Baraboo coach Dan Lewison said. "Once again, we had a bugaboo, one bad inning, which we always seem to have and then it kind of snowballs out of control. If we figure that out ... we're right on the brink of being a very, very good team.
"One inning where things fall apart. That's frustrating, but I'm proud of how the kids competed."
Five runs was plenty of run support for Holly Lowenberg, who had 13 strikeouts while allowing three hits in a seven-inning shutout.
"She threw well," Ramberg said, noting Lowenberg has had a big workload lately. "She's got pretty good control and command, and she is striking out a lot of batters."
Kingsland was the only player with two hits, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Baraboo's Caroline Lewison went 1-for-3 with a double, while Strampe and Taylor Pfaff singled for the Thunderbirds.
Lewison allowed four hits and three earned runs in four innings before giving way to Emma Crary, who allowed two hits in two scoreless innings.
The T-Birds, who have lost four straight games, will have one more chance to take the field — at home against Oregon on Tuesday — before the Division 1 playoffs start June 14.
"We scheduled these games on purpose," Lewison said of Baraboo's recent difficult stretch. "Oregon tomorrow, they're solid, too. And D.C. Everest on Saturday, they're going to win the Wisconsin Valley and we were right there in that game. Same kind of thing, a couple errors that led to two or three extra runs. If we can clean that up, we're winning more games. But that's the way it goes. We'll keep grinding and get ready for next week.
"We just want to be in games and have a chance to win at the end."
Poynette is seeded second in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and will receive a bye before hosting No. 7 Marshall or No. 10 Watertown Luther Prep in a regional semifinal on June 14.