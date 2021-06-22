PREP SOFTBALL: Reedsburg's Dietz, Olson join Baraboo's Strampe on All-Badger North first team

Olson stepped in at shortstop and had a .935 fielding percentage with 82 putouts. The sophomore batted .400 (26-65) in the regular season, tallying five doubles, five triples, one home run and 16 RBIs in 72 plate appearances.

Baraboo placed three individuals on the second team — senior Emma Crary, as well as juniors Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison.

Crary finished with a team-low 2.941 ERA in 102 1/3 innings in the circle. A three-year starter, Crary appeared in 22 games as a senior, finishing with an 8-7 record, two saves and 105 strikeouts compared to just 31 walks.

“No one has worked harder than Emma Crary in her career to achieve what she has,” Dan Lewison said. “The second half of the season she really has pitched well for us and is in the upper half of pitchers in our conference without question. She’s well deserving of this honor. Her work ethic and respect her teammates have for her also earned her the choice as captain of our team.”

Crary and Caroline Lewison made for a nice one-two punch in the circle. Lewison had a 3.335 ERA, a 6-3 record and one save in her first year of consistent varsity pitching. She was also big at the plate, batting a team-best .400 (32-80) while tallying nine doubles, 17 RBIs, 10 runs, four walks, and striking out just nine times in 85 plate appearances.