PREP SOFTBALL: Reedsburg's Dietz, Olson join Baraboo's Strampe on All-Badger North first team

Madee Strampe, Melissa Dietz and Ruby Olson spent the 2021 Badger North Conference softball season in the middle of their respective teams’ batting orders.
They frequently delivered, earning three of the 12 first-team spots on the all-Badger North team.
Strampe was one of five freshmen or sophomores on the first team. The Baraboo sophomore batted .346 (27-for-78) while also serving as a reliable catcher in her first year on varsity after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled her freshman season. Strampe earned Baraboo’s Silver Slugger Award as the top hitter in the program, finishing with a .435 on-base percentage, .603 slugging percentage, four home runs, six doubles, 20 RBIs and 23 runs.
“Madee was solid behind the plate all year,” Baraboo head coach Dan Lewison said. “She carries a big stick to the plate for us. When she gets hot, she can carry a team. I thought she was one of the top offensive and defensive catchers in the conference and obviously the other coaches agreed.”
Dietz and Olson each put up huge numbers for Reedsburg.
“Both Ruby and Melissa are captains and forces to be reckoned with on both sides of the plate,” Reedsburg coach Cheryl Crook said. “They are great leaders and amazing players.”
Dietz was a unanimous selection after a junior season in which she played third base and catcher while pounding the cover off the ball. She hit her ninth home run of the season in a 10-9 season-ending regional loss to Wisconsin Dells, while her regular-season numbers were a .630 batting average (34-for-54), .718 on-base percentage, eight home runs, two triples, five doubles, 30 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Defensively, she had a .932 fielding percentage and made 83 putouts.
Olson stepped in at shortstop and had a .935 fielding percentage with 82 putouts. The sophomore batted .400 (26-65) in the regular season, tallying five doubles, five triples, one home run and 16 RBIs in 72 plate appearances.
Baraboo placed three individuals on the second team — senior Emma Crary, as well as juniors Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison.
Crary finished with a team-low 2.941 ERA in 102 1/3 innings in the circle. A three-year starter, Crary appeared in 22 games as a senior, finishing with an 8-7 record, two saves and 105 strikeouts compared to just 31 walks.
“No one has worked harder than Emma Crary in her career to achieve what she has,” Dan Lewison said. “The second half of the season she really has pitched well for us and is in the upper half of pitchers in our conference without question. She’s well deserving of this honor. Her work ethic and respect her teammates have for her also earned her the choice as captain of our team.”
Crary and Caroline Lewison made for a nice one-two punch in the circle. Lewison had a 3.335 ERA, a 6-3 record and one save in her first year of consistent varsity pitching. She was also big at the plate, batting a team-best .400 (32-80) while tallying nine doubles, 17 RBIs, 10 runs, four walks, and striking out just nine times in 85 plate appearances.
“Caroline had an excellent year both at the plate and on the mound,” Dan Lewison said. “She pitched some great games for us and also came on in relief to close some tight games. At the plate, she delivered several key hits at critical moments in some of our games. Her all-around performance earned her the MVP this year.”
Paige Lewison was also consistently on the basepaths. The junior outfielder led the Thunderbirds’ starters with a .473 on-base percentage. She batted .387 (29-75) with a .440 slugging percentage, four doubles, 18 RBIs, 18 runs, 12 walks and nine strikeouts.
“Paige has had a very good year for us,” Dan Lewison said. “She consistently makes contact and rarely swings at bad pitches, which allows her to hit for a high average. Her defense has really improved this season as well. She was named Most Improved for that reason.”
Sauk Prairie also placed a pair of players — senior infielder Olivia Joyce an junior pitcher Jacie Jones — on the second team. The Eagles’ final two honorees were seniors Macy McIntyre, a second-team selection in 2019, and Olivia Breunig.
Baraboo’s honorable mention selections went to Tenley Scott and Taylor Pfaff.
Scott batted .282 (22-78) with a .371 OBP, .436 slugging percentage, one home run, three triples, three doubles, 14 RBIs, 14 runs and 10 walks.
“Tenley had one of the highest team batting averages in conference play this year,” Dan Lewison said. “She was solid for us at first base this year despite not playing there much before. Tenley has a lot of power and I would expect her to be a contender for first- or second-team all-conference next year.”
Pfaff covered a lot of ground in center field. The sophomore also batted .308 (20-65) with a .423 OBP, .385 slugging percentage, two doubles, one double, 11 RBIs, 15 runs and 11 walks.
“If there is a better centerfielder in our conference, I’d like to know where she is,” Dan Lewison said of Pfaff. “Taylor made several highlight reel catches throughout the season and continued to get better. Only a sophomore, I would expect to see big things from Taylor over the next two years on the softball diamond.”
Reedsburg’s centerfielder also earned an honorable mention nod. Junior Alayna Haugh had 21 putouts and a .846 fielding percentage in the regular season while batting .375 (18-48) with 18 doubles, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases.
“Alayna has improved tremendously this season,” Crook said. “She has moved up to our leadoff hitter, is stealing more and playing with more confidence.”
Reedsburg’s Mikellah Bormett also received an honorable mention nod. The junior pitcher started 15 regular-season games, finishing with a 5.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts while stranding 102 runners on base.
“Mikellah works extremely hard on her pitching all year round,” Crook said. “I am extremely proud of all our recipients and thankful to our coaches and their Reedsburg teammates for pushing them at each and every practice to be their best.”
Beaver Dam and Mount Horeb each went 12-2 atop the Badger North. Baraboo and DeForest went 9-5, followed by Portage (6-8), Reedsburg (3-11) and Sauk Prairie (3-11). Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie were eliminated from the WIAA playoffs during regional play.
First team
Strampe, so., Baraboo; Fakes*, fr., Beaver Dam; Edwards, so., Beaver Dam; Czarnecki, fr., Beaver Dam; Marty*, sr., DeForest; Jansen, sr., DeForest; Shepherd, sr., Mount Horeb; Swiggum, jr., Mount Horeb; Dahlk, jr., Mount Horeb; Fick, jr., Portage; Dietz*, jr., Reedsburg; Olson, so., Reedsburg.
Second team
C. Lewison, jr., Baraboo; Crary, sr., Baraboo; P. Lewison, jr., Baraboo; Allen, sr., Beaver Dam; Halfman, jr., Beaver Dam; Schaeffer, jr., DeForest; Rauls, sr., DeForest; Brummer, jr., Mount Horeb; Kratz, jr., Portage; Joyce, sr., Sauk Prairie; Jones, jr., Sauk Prairie; Manriquez, sr., Waunakee.
Honorable mention
Baraboo — Scott, jr.; Pfaff, so. Beaver Dam — Lapen, so.; DiStefano, fr. DeForest — Schroeder, so.; Derlein, so. Mount Horeb — Mueller, so.; Rhiner, fr. Portage — Edwards, jr.; Loomis, sr. Reedsburg — Bormett, jr.; Haugh, jr. Sauk Prairie — McIntyre, sr.; Breunig, sr. Waunakee — Fueger, so.; Meyer, so.