It’s been six years since fans needed to be in the gym to watch many of Baraboo High School’s home athletic events.
The athletic department has been livestreaming events since 2014, starting on The Cube, before switching over to the NFHS Network after the company purchased The Cube near the end of the 2017-18 school year.
Baraboo’s streaming process is undergoing another transition this year, using a new technology — the Pixellot automatic camera — that has streamlined the process.
Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp debated purchasing a Pixellot last year, but the $5,000 NFHS-backed product — which was introduced in the spring of 2017 — was still in it’s infancy. He took notice when he saw NFHS was running a deal for the Pixellot over the summer. Two cameras for $5,000. He negotiated one for $2,500, making Baraboo one of many schools getting into the new technology during the fall 2019 sports season.
“I feel like the technology has come a long way,” Langkamp said. “It was more expensive a year ago, so at that time I was like ‘eh, let’s just keep doing what we’re doing.’ Then in the spring, they cut their price in half and I feel like the technology is better now. Last year when I was watching, I felt like I was watching on a boat, because it was always going in and out, and back and forth. I was just getting seasick watching the game, but I feel like it’s really improved.”
Baraboo’s technology department helped mount the equipment on the east wall of the main gym, which features a balcony that allows for a high vantage point. That’s where it sat during Baraboo prep volleyball matches this fall, as Langkamp tested the equipment on volleyball and several other activities in the gym.
Rather than have Langkamp, a student or a parent sitting in the balcony recording with an Apple iPad, the Pixellot doesn’t need any man power once it’s set up. Once programmed to record a game, the camera — which connects to a computer elsewhere in the school — follows the action on its own. It's able to pan left and right while also having the ability to zoom in and out when the situation calls for it.
The Pixellot also allows the score and time to be depicted on the livestream thanks to a second piece of equipment that is able to read the gym’s scoreboard and project it onto the bottom ticker.
There were several bugs this fall, whether it was the numbers projecting into the wrong spot on the screen or the camera being distracted by something else going on in the gym. But Langkamp doesn't anticipate having to do much during the winter season now that he has already programmed the camera to livestream every home event.
“I just go into this template and put our schedule in with a start time for everything — JV... varsity... doesn’t matter, we want all of our stuff streamed," Langkamp said. "You just go in and enter your schedule, then it’ll pop on 15 minutes before the start time. And you say how long, so for basketball games, we’ll say two hours in case it goes overtime or starts late. It’ll turn on and turn off all by itself, basically nothing needed the night of.”
The action goes straight on nfhsnetwork.com during the games, streamed with a four-minute delay. The video stays up on the website to watch on demand.
“The beauty of this is coaches don’t have to worry about having a film person for half their games at least," Langkamp said of the on demand feature, noting that it also allows him to review any controversial events. "It should save coaches time and headaches.”
Baraboo has enjoyed the process so much that it's getting another Pixellot for the press box at Flambeau Field, which will allow events like football and soccer to be automatically streamed. Andy Moon, who has spent plenty of nights running the livestreams when his daughters Abby and Carly were playing soccer and basketball, donated memorial money for the Pixellot after his mother passed away over the summer.
While the automated process is efficient, Baraboo will still use man power at away games, something Langkamp and others have grown accustomed to since The Cube contacted them in 2014.
"They emailed me over the summer, when I’ve got a little more time to look at junk emails for the most part, and I must have been in an open-minded mood and thought ‘yeah, maybe we could try that,’" Langkamp said. "The first time I had tried it, I had a teacher at home... I think maybe I emailed the staff saying hey we’re trying this out if you get a chance to look at it tonight. It was a soccer game and a teacher texted me ‘are the people supposed to be upside down?' The iPad was upside down, so I had to flip it around. It was pretty crude at the start."
Baraboo’s viewing numbers have grown since then. Langkamp said the school had 11,000 to 12,000 streams on NFHS last year. They’re already at about 12,000 streams through the fall season, which primarily included volleyball, football and soccer games.
“Our first football game (this year) had like 1,000 views," Langkamp said, noting that he has tried to market it better in the community while also emailing the visiting schools beforehand. "A typical crowd for a football game is like 500-700 views live, and maybe 100 after. Soccer was again really good compared to last year. I feel like it was 100-150, which in the past we maybe had about half of that. ... We’ve really tried hard to get the word out there, and now I think it’s starting to snowball.”
While the increasing numbers are encouraging, Langkamp says that it's worth it even if the livestreams only benefit one parent who wouldn't be able to watch their kids' games otherwise.
“I’ve had a parent of an athlete who is in a wheelchair and said ‘I just can’t get to that many games, because it’s hard to maneuver around, so I was watching most of the games on here.’ It’s stories like that that make me feel good about it," said Langkamp, whose son Graham is a senior that has played baseball, basketball, football and tennis. "Or I can think of a couple parents the last few years that work out of town, or out of state, and it’s awesome because they’ll text me if something’s going wrong, so it’s kind of nice to have somebody to say ‘hey, the audio’s not working,’ or ‘hey, it’s going great.’
"As a parent, I just put myself in their shoes and I’m like, man that would suck if I was in Texas during the week and I can’t watch games. I’d love this. Those stories make me feel good about it. … Even if I knew that was the only parent watching, I would still do it. Parents should be able to see their kids' activities.”
NFHS provides schools with several payment options. People can pay to watch individual streams, schools can sell season passes for about $60 then keep some of the revenue, or schools can pay a yearly $3,000 fee to NFHS. Baraboo chooses the latter.
"If we’re going to do all this work, I feel like I want as many people watching this as possible," Langkamp said, noting that Baraboo received the service for free in 2017-18 and for half price in 2018-19. "I don’t view this as a revenue generator."
The Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells offset much of the year two price with a sponsorship that allows them to run commercials and put their logo on livestreams. Quartz Health Solutions also became a sponsor this year.
“That’s where having those viewer numbers and stuff really helps, because we can show them, 'hey people actually use this,'" said Langkamp, who has been able to stream every sports except golf, tennis and cross country. "Those two have really helped take the bite out of $3,000 a year. They cover most of it, and I don’t mind chipping in. ... We pay so that others don't have to."
The final source of revenue comes at WIAA tournament time, when viewers must pay to watch the streams. The Baraboo School District gets half the fee, which works out to a couple hundred dollars every quarter in the form of a commission check.
“I feel in the end, it’s going to pretty much pay for itself," Langkamp said. "To me, it’s been totally worth it. Yeah, I put extra time in, but to me it’s a labor of love. I love it. Part of it too is, as a sports fan, nowadays were just shocked you can’t find a game online somewhere. … I feel like high schools eventually are going to get to that, too. You’re just going to expect to be able to watch most games.”
