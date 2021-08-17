PREP SPORTS: Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie athletics working under varying masking policies

Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday morning that masks will be required indoors beginning Thursday.

With COVID-19 cases rising, the mandate requires Dane County individuals at least two years of age to wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed space open to the public where others, except individuals of the person’s household, could be present.

With Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie high schools located in Sauk County, the districts are determining guidelines for athletic activities within their schools. Like in 2020-21, when the pandemic severely impacted prep sports, it appears the guidelines will vary.

Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said Tuesday that at Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School, "All athletes will be required to wear face coverings when not actively competing indoors. All coaches will be required to wear face coverings indoors. All spectators will be required to wear face coverings indoors. Wearing face coverings by participants, coaches and spectators is optional outdoors."

Reedsburg athletic Bryan Yager said, “The School Board of the Reedsburg School District voted last night (Monday) that face coverings are optional both indoors and outdoors for all sporting events and no limits on spectators.”