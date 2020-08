Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The girls golf team will open the day by hosting a 9 a.m invitational at Baraboo Country Club. The girls tennis match between Baraboo and Reedsburg was pushed back from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Baraboo High School, followed by a 6 p.m. girls swim dual meet between Baraboo and Sauk Prairie at Sauk Prairie High School.