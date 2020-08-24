 Skip to main content
PREP SPORTS: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie among 46 schools to earn WIAA Award of Excellence
PREP SPORTS

PREP SPORTS: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie among 46 schools to earn WIAA Award of Excellence

Baraboo High School logo

Several Sauk County schools were among the 46 recipients of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Award of Excellence.

Baraboo High School, Sauk Prairie High School and Wisconsin Dells High School each earned the Award of Excellence for their work during the 2019-20 school year.

"The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character," the WIAA's release reads. "Schools and athletics administrators experienced unique and additional challenges this year with school closures and the cancellation of high school activities in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Baraboo athletic director noted that Baraboo is one of three schools in the state to earn the award the last four years.

