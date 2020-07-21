PREP SPORTS: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie athletes return to some sense of normalcy in weight room, on field

"I can't really say either way what's going to happen," Turkington said, noting that the WIAA is holding meetings this week. "I would expect us to have some kind of answer by the end of this week."

In the meantime, they're getting their work in. Baraboo's workout program currently offers four hour-long classes per day — three in the morning and one at night. The COVID-19 precautions cap each session at about 30 kids, which splits further into 15 in the weight room and 15 outside on the track.

"We had to limit the number of kids, so it was kind of a first-come-first-serve deal, but the response was similar to the past," Turkington said of the interest from kids. "We got them in there to work out and it's been slowly progressing."

Baraboo has enforced many of the same guidelines as Sauk Prairie. It's even changed the amount of weight kids are lifting, as the banning of spotters has forced kids to use lighter weights for more repetitions. The altered guidelines and protocols are worth it after three-plus months of virtual strength and conditioning programs.