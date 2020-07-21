PREP SPORTS: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie athletes return to some sense of normalcy in weight room, on field

After a quiet few months, weights are moving once again inside the Baraboo and Sauk Prairie High School weight rooms. The noise is welcome for the players and coaches, who missed out on the camaraderie aspect of sports when they were taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring.
"The kids need athletics and they need to be around their friends — just for the social aspect, their mental health and those benefits," Baraboo football coach Steve Turkington said Monday. "And it's good mentally for the coaches to see the kids. I didn't realize how much I missed those guys. It's been good to be around the kids for me personally, and I think the other coaches feel the same way."
The sounds of the gym this summer aren't exactly the same as prior years, as numerous health and safety guidelines have been put in place to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Due to the need to work in smaller groups, Sauk Prairie's training sessions have been broken into three separate sections of 30-40 students. Within their allotted time frame, those sections are broken down further into two or three groups.
Sauk Prairie's athletes — more than 100 of which had been participating in the school's at-home lifting program while the safer at home guideline was in place — were relatively ready to go when they returned for in-person workouts earlier this month. They've still had to adapt to a number of regulations, including a mask policy.
"I am really proud of our staff and kids, as we have made multiple adjustments to what we do," said Clayton Iverson, Sauk Prairie's football coach and business teacher who also runs the workout program. "We take this very seriously, as should everyone. To name a few of those adjustments, we have a mask policy in the weight room for all kids and coaches, kids also wear goggles when they are spotting, we sanitize bars and benches after every set, we have broken into much smaller groups, we use towels that are cleaned daily and we spray down the room after each session. No bubblers ... we keep our distance. There is more, but our kids and coaches and everyone else involved has adapted to make this as safe as possible."
It's a similar situation in Baraboo, which reopened its weight room July 1. Turkington, speaking several days after the program's four-day summer football camp per the WIAA's allowable contact period, said the kids returned with enthusiasm.
"That's the biggest thing that I took away from this ... what I've found is the kids are more appreciative of the opportunities," Turkington said. "They got opportunities taken away from them this spring. Now they're living in this world of uncertainty, so when they get an opportunity, they're just more appreciative. I feel like they work harder because you don't know what's going to happen next week, so they're just focused on the moment. Maybe that's some benefit to this ... it does get the kids to realize that nothing's permanent and you can't take things for granted."
That doesn't mean they aren't eagerly waiting to hear what will happen with their upcoming seasons.
"They're still curious what I know, but it's all speculation," Turkington said. "They're curious, but they're more willing to say 'Whatever happens, happens,' I think. They're adaptable, which is good. They're not asking too many questions, they're just going with it. They show up in the weight room, they do the workouts, they went through camp, basketball is doing some stuff ... they're just rolling with it."
Football is scheduled to kick off the WIAA fall sports season when practice opens Aug. 4. That's not going to happen at many nearby schools, as the Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie school districts have all announced they're starting the 2020-21 school year online. Those decisions led to Tuesday's announcement that the Big Eight Conference won't hold any conference competition this fall. Waunakee, a member of the Badger Large Conference for football and Badger North for other sports, has postponed its football season two weeks and canceled its two non-conference games.
The rest of the area has continued to examine the situation in their communities, with Baraboo superintendent Lori Mueller saying at last week's school board meeting that she's worked with Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg officials to determine the best path forward in Sauk County. Reedsburg football's season opener against Waunakee was canceled, while Baraboo and Sauk Prairie are scheduled to start Aug. 21 — playing two non-conference games leading into the inaugural season of the football-only Badger Small Conference. Turkington expects decisions to be made soon, and believes Baraboo's players will be able to adjust to whatever news comes down.
"I can't really say either way what's going to happen," Turkington said, noting that the WIAA is holding meetings this week. "I would expect us to have some kind of answer by the end of this week."
In the meantime, they're getting their work in. Baraboo's workout program currently offers four hour-long classes per day — three in the morning and one at night. The COVID-19 precautions cap each session at about 30 kids, which splits further into 15 in the weight room and 15 outside on the track.
"We had to limit the number of kids, so it was kind of a first-come-first-serve deal, but the response was similar to the past," Turkington said of the interest from kids. "We got them in there to work out and it's been slowly progressing."
Baraboo has enforced many of the same guidelines as Sauk Prairie. It's even changed the amount of weight kids are lifting, as the banning of spotters has forced kids to use lighter weights for more repetitions. The altered guidelines and protocols are worth it after three-plus months of virtual strength and conditioning programs.
"It's better than nothing, but I think the motivation is tough for kids to do it virtually," Turkington said of what he learned during a spring of at-home workouts. "When you have your peers in the weight room with you, you're more motivated. Trying to get that intrinsic motivation is tough when there's not a coach or your peers there. It's great for the situation we were in because it gives kids guidance and a plan they can follow. ... It serves that purpose, but it's not the same as in-person."
That also goes for football, where there's only so much individuals can do at home. There were about 60-70 kids at each night of Baraboo's four-day camp, which got the go-ahead from the Sauk County Health Department.
"I went through Tim Lawther at the county health department," Turkington said, noting that the school's administration agreed the camp should be preapproved. "There was the negative thought about football and the contact of the game, so we just wanted to make sure we did it right. So we went through Tim ... I laid out what I thought were the best practices, sent it to him, he reviewed it and said it was great. He approved everything and we were able to go."
Along with coaches always wearing masks and players bringing their own water bottles, the on-field situation looked different during the pandemic. The Thunderbirds, who didn't wear any pads or helmets, focused on the basics.
"We adjusted to where it was all fundamentals," Turkington said. "Footwork, catching the ball ... that kind of stuff. It was helpful, and I think is something we want to keep doing in the future, just really getting down to basics. That was good for us.
"We also tried to avoid any type of one-on-ones. Even a 7-on-7 situation, we just tried to avoid that. The ruling on 7-on-7 is that it's a moderate risk or low risk activity, but we just said 'Forget it, lets try not to worry about that kind of stuff and just focus on the basic fundamentals.'"
Concessions like that are going to be made throughout the education system all year. An abundance of information will be necessary as districts and athletic departments attempt to return in some capacity.
"This is all tough stuff. I will only speak for the football program here, but we do not believe this is business as usual, we believe COVID is a serious situation and I hope we have done a good job letting kids know that. We remind them daily," Iverson said, noting that the staff only brought kids back for workouts after they felt comfortable with their plan of action. "We felt that we could take the correct precautions, have a plan and provide a service to our kids.
"We evaluate daily as to how we are doing. We spent a long time with a variety of people developing a different way to do what we have done in the past. I think to dive back into this stuff like nothing is going on would be selfish and to have an attitude of let's just get going and see what happens is shortsighted and dangerous.
"Like I said, I am proud of our coaches, administration, custodians, summer school people, parents and most of all our kids for taking this seriously, making the adjustments, taking the precautions and understanding this is not business as usual."
