PREP SPORTS: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie coaches adapting weightlifting programs for homebound students

“It’s not a mandatory thing,” Turkington said of Baraboo’s remote learning, including his strength and conditioning classes. “We track, and it’s really just to give feedback to kids. And then as far as the weight room is concerned, it’s just giving them more info about what they could do better. It’s really all based on feedback. We aren’t holding kids accountable necessarily with ‘you’ve got to do this at this time.’ It’s a little bit different. It’s a new world.”

Turkington hasn’t seen the level of participation that he was hoping for, but acknowledges everyone is still adjusting.

“I think there’s some uncertainty about the future from kids,” he said. “They’re thinking ‘well, we’ve got all this time, and I don’t even know what’s going to happen this summer.’ So I think it’s just human nature. And now with school coming Monday, where we’re going to be delivering more content for school, I’ll be delivering more content for workouts for the football players and the general athletes that are in my class. And then I think there will be more expectation for kids to get that done.”

Ideally, if the coronavirus situation clears up and society returns to normal, high school athletes will be in good enough shape to return to the workout setting they’ve grown accustomed to.