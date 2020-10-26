PREP SPORTS: Baraboo School Board gives approval to move forward with winter sports

Baraboo High School is planning to give its student-athletes more opportunities to compete this year.
The school board gave approval Monday to start winter sports next month, while entertaining the idea of continuing to play sports even if school is forced to move to a fully virtual model due to the local COVID-19 situation.
That last part isn’t set in stone, however. The school board decided that, if school moves online, sports will continue until a board meeting can be held to determine the next steps.
“We’ve also learned that making decisions for two months out is futile,” board member Sean McNevin said Monday. “I think the most important thing is just to look at our own personal data and information to what’s going on. Even though we may be in virtual and I support sports even in a virtual community right now, it’s quite possible that I won’t support it if and when I find out what’s causing us to move to full virtual. ... It’s not carte blanche support of completion of the entire season, but I’ll be happy to support winter sports and the initial continuation during a pivot.”
The decision keeps options open as the district continues to navigate the uncertain situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’ve learned not to lock ourselves in but to be flexible with our policy,” board member Paul Kujak said. “We need to look at it as a case-by-case thing. What’s caused the shift? And then if we can accommodate, I think we should be open to that.”
Baraboo athletics showed flexibility this fall. The Thunderbirds joined area schools like Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie in playing through the pandemic.
However, the T-Birds didn’t participate in every event offered to them, opting out of the WIAA postseason for girls tennis and girls swimming. Baraboo individuals had to quarantine at times this fall, including athletic director Jim Langkamp saying that five total student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Langkamp said that all five contracted the virus outside of sports.
The T-Birds will complete their football and soccer seasons before turning their full attention to winter, which offers unique challenges. Winter seasons are particularly long, while all cold-weather sports are held indoors and may require athletes to wear masks throughout practice and competition.
While there are inherent difficulties, Langkamp gave the board three reasons he thinks it’s important to continue holding prep sports.
“I think number one is the most important one, and that is to support the academic success of students. When students go virtual, the challenge is always keeping kids engaged, motivated, held accountable.” Langkamp said Monday, noting that high school athletes undergo weekly grade checks to ensure their eligibility. “It’s very immediate in terms of the feedback and the help we’re giving teachers and students with monitoring their grades.”
Langkamp went on to say how the pandemic has shown how beneficial athletics are to kids’ mental and physical health.
“Winter is obviously a long, difficult time anyway,” Langkamp said. “If they didn’t have school and didn’t have sports, the mental piece is going to be a big challenge. Physically, if we don’t offer basketball, hockey and so on, somebody will. There will still be basketball that gets played at JustAGame Fieldhouse and places like that... club teams... youth teams... we feel like we can do it safer.”
Finally, Langkamp cited a recent study by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, which surveyed 207 Wisconsin schools that restarted fall sports in September. Among the survey’s findings were that 271 athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 209 athletes who knew where they contracted the virus, only one case was attributed to participation in sports.
“We submitted our data into this, but it really showed that with fall sports, there wasn’t a higher incidence of COVID-19 by student-athletes,” Langkamp said. “Having that fall to serve as kind of our test case showed that sport in and of itself isn’t going to make the problem worse. That’s I think a real confidence boost for us going into the winter that we can do things safely and in a manageable way.”
There are still a lot of details to figure out, but the WIAA is allowing gymnastics, girls basketball, and boys and girls hockey to start practice Nov. 16, while boys basketball, boys swimming and wrestling can start Nov. 23.
“Other districts in our conference are having similar conversations over the next week or two,” Langkamp said 10 days after the Badger Conference, of which Baraboo is a member, announced that — like this fall — it wouldn’t be holding any conference events. “We don’t know exactly right know who’s all in or who’s all out, but within two weeks, that’ll be time to kind of scramble and build a schedule playing whoever’s left, just like we did in the fall.”
