PREP SPORTS: Baraboo School Board gives approval to move forward with winter sports

Baraboo High School is planning to give its student-athletes more opportunities to compete this year.

The school board gave approval Monday to start winter sports next month, while entertaining the idea of continuing to play sports even if school is forced to move to a fully virtual model due to the local COVID-19 situation.

That last part isn’t set in stone, however. The school board decided that, if school moves online, sports will continue until a board meeting can be held to determine the next steps.

“We’ve also learned that making decisions for two months out is futile,” board member Sean McNevin said Monday. “I think the most important thing is just to look at our own personal data and information to what’s going on. Even though we may be in virtual and I support sports even in a virtual community right now, it’s quite possible that I won’t support it if and when I find out what’s causing us to move to full virtual. ... It’s not carte blanche support of completion of the entire season, but I’ll be happy to support winter sports and the initial continuation during a pivot.”

The decision keeps options open as the district continues to navigate the uncertain situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.