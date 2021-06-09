PREP SPORTS: Baraboo softball, baseball seeded second in Division 1 tournament

If the Baraboo High School softball team keeps winning, the Thunderbirds will play at least two more home games this season.

The T-Birds earned a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will host No. 7 Waunakee in Monday's regional semifinal.

Baraboo (13-9) and Waunakee (3-20) are very familiar with each other. The T-Birds got the best of the Warriors in both regular-season meetings, claiming a 17-5 road win on April 27 and a 6-1 home win on May 24.

The winner of the third matchup will advance to play No. 3 Holmen or No. 6 Onalaska on June 16.

Tomah is the No. 1 seed and will receive a bye before hosting No. 4 DeForest or No. 5 La Crosse Central.

Things are shaping up fairly similarly for the Baraboo baseball team. The T-Birds are seeded second in their Division 1 sectional and will host seventh-seeded Badger North rival Reedsburg in Tuesday's regional semifinal. The winner will advance to play No. 3 Onalaska or No. 6 Tomah.

Sauk Prairie earned a No. 4 seed and will open against No. 5 Holmen, with the winner taking on No. 1 La Crosse Central.