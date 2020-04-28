PREP SPORTS: Baraboo's Langkamp will miss team atmosphere after busy four years that ended abruptly

Graham Langkamp knew this was coming.
The Baraboo High School senior just didn’t know the end of his prep sports career was coming so soon. At home and away from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Langkamp has had time to reflect on his last four years of high school. He’s happy with the outcome.
“I always thought I’d miss playing the games the most,” Langkamp said Monday afternoon, noting he had just written about this topic for a scholarship application. “But honestly, I think I’m just going to miss spending time with my teammates the most.
“It’d be totally different if I was going to school and seeing my teammates and stuff, and not playing. But this is my first season since probably fourth or fifth grade with no sports. ... It is kind of weird just not doing a whole lot.”
Langkamp said it’s also felt unnatural not having any immediate goals to work toward for the past month, especially with school online and events like graduation put on hold. The next firm thing on Langkamp’s schedule is attending Madison College to pursue a degree in graphic design.
“I’ve been kind of a creative person for awhile,” Langkamp said of his future goals. “I don’t really express that or anything, but what I want to do is be a social media or designer for a sports team. That would be the dream job, to work toward that.”
With his dad Jim spending eight years as Portage’s athletic director before taking the Baraboo AD job in 2013, Graham has been around sports as long as he can remember. He thinks those experiences had a hand in his work ethic and attitude throughout high school.
“I just tried to push a sense of ‘you only get to do this so many times,’” said Langkamp, a three-sport athlete throughout high school. “I think it might have been because I’ve been around it since I was really little with my dad, and I would see the seniors every year. So I kind of understood earlier than most people that this doesn’t last forever.”
That message was hammered home when the coronavirus kept Langkamp off the tennis court this spring. After playing baseball his first two years of high school, he made a relatively seamless adjustment to tennis last year, contributing in varsity singles and doubles.
“I had never played the sport, so it was a change and something fun,” Langkamp said, noting he had helped recruit upperclassmen Owen Nachtigal, Campbell Koseor and Max Koenig to join tennis this spring. “It was pretty laid back and we have a lot of fun playing in practice and stuff. ... All three of those guys were going to come out, so it was going to be a lot of fun. It’s unfortunate we’ve got to miss that.
“Tennis had helped me a ton with agility for basketball, and I didn’t even realize it. So that was kind of my pitch to Owen and Cam — it helps you a ton agility-wise and it’s laid back and fun.”
However, practice only got underway for the lacrosse and track and field teams before schools closed across Wisconsin. Langkamp said the loss of spring sports is hitting each of his classmates differently.
“For a lot of guys I’ve talked to... football was their sport or basketball was their sport, so as much as it sucks to miss out on the spring sports, it’s like ‘alright, at least we got our favorites,’” he said.
Langkamp feels like he got his share of senior moments during football this fall and basketball this winter. His final moment of competitive high school sports came March 3, when he scored three points in a 60-39 loss to Sauk Prairie in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 basketball playoffs. His teammates weren’t quite ready to give up the camaraderie that develops throughout high school — and dating back to the youth level.
“The day after we lost to Sauk in the basketball game, we missed it so much that we went and played basketball and then went to Baraboo Burger Company for dinner because we didn’t want it to be over yet,” Langkamp said. “So just being together and the sense of team is what I’ll miss the most. Because I can go watch sports or play pickup basketball games and that kind of thing...”
The sense of team will carry through some of Langkamp’s best Baraboo memories. The football memories came when he kicked the go-ahead fourth-quarter field goal in a season-ending win over Reedsburg in 2017, and the following year when the Thunderbirds went 4-6 to end a 12-year playoff drought. The town rivalries and friendships also provide unique memories at the high school level.
“I used to live in Portage, so this year going to Portage and winning in football and going to Portage and winning in basketball, those were some of my favorite moments playing high school sports,” he said. “And we got (basketball coach Tyler) Fish’s first win at Fiserv Forum, so that was cool.”
A hockey player growing up, Langkamp had to put in extra work to turn himself into a varsity basketball player. He’s happy with how it turned out, as he became part of a tight-knit group that is moving in the right direction.
“When you look at the basketball team, we were 4-19 or whatever, but in terms of the culture and how we were playing close games with Beaver Dam and Sauk at the end of the year. I think showing those young guys that we can go out there and compete with those bigger schools in our conference helps with the culture of motivation and trying to work harder than we have in the past. Coach Fish, positivity and attitude-wise, I’d say it was the best in terms of that kind of culture that I’ve ever been around on any team. ... It was easy for us to buy in just because he was so positive and energetic about it.”
Langkamp tried to bring similar traits to practice, whether on the tennis court, basketball court or serving as a defensive back, quarterback or kicker on the football field. Langkamp and his classmates adapted a leadership mindset as a young Baraboo football team went 2-7 last fall.
“I just tried to bring a sense of working hard and pushing through, especially for football because we were so young in football that I knew that in terms of being a leader, a lot of me leading was helping the program through this year and helping those guys improve for next year,” Langkamp said. “Because next year we have a chance to be pretty legit moving into a new conference and with so many young guys who are improving. I think overall the big picture was trying to get those guys to improve every day.”
When he takes an even bigger step back, Langkamp’s happy with what he put out there during his time playing football, basketball, baseball and tennis for Baraboo.
“I’m kind of at peace with the impact I had, or what I was able to do as a leader and everything,” he said. “Obviously everyone has regrets, but I’m fine with how things went down. Obviously I didn’t want it to end this way, but (it is what it is).”
