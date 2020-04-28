PREP SPORTS: Baraboo's Langkamp will miss team atmosphere after busy four years that ended abruptly

“I used to live in Portage, so this year going to Portage and winning in football and going to Portage and winning in basketball, those were some of my favorite moments playing high school sports,” he said. “And we got (basketball coach Tyler) Fish’s first win at Fiserv Forum, so that was cool.”

“When you look at the basketball team, we were 4-19 or whatever, but in terms of the culture and how we were playing close games with Beaver Dam and Sauk at the end of the year. I think showing those young guys that we can go out there and compete with those bigger schools in our conference helps with the culture of motivation and trying to work harder than we have in the past. Coach Fish, positivity and attitude-wise, I’d say it was the best in terms of that kind of culture that I’ve ever been around on any team. ... It was easy for us to buy in just because he was so positive and energetic about it.”