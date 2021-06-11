PREP SPORTS: Buelow named Baraboo's Outstanding Senior Female Athlete

One of Buelow’s earliest high school sports memories came during her first Badger North Conference volleyball match. The Thunderbirds suffered a 3-0 loss at Mount Horeb on Aug. 30, 2018, but Buelow came away feeling more comfortable with her role on a veteran team. The T-Birds went on to go 24-12 that season, tying Mount Horeb for third in the Badger North.

“Having been my first year on the varsity volleyball team and being the starting setter amongst a group of almost all seniors, I was quite intimidated,” Buelow said of the Mount Horeb match. “I really let my nerves get to me and I had a poor performance, resulting in Coach (Morgan) Liebetrau to continually correct my errors. It was that moment when I continued to mess up that she called a timeout and pulled me aside.

“Instead of being yelled at, she looked at me and told me that she believed in me. She continued to tell me that I was on this team for a reason and to go out there and be a leader even though I was young. She knew I had it in me. I really took this talk to heart and went into the game knowing I did have the skill and am so dearly supported by everyone around me, including my coach, who I really looked up to. To this day, I can say I went into each volleyball season knowing I could do it and was always reminded to be the best leader and setter I could be — all from a simple conversation sophomore year.”