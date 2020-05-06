PREP SPORTS: Koenig named Baraboo's Most Outstanding Senior Male Athlete

Max Koenig put the work in. He kept working throughout a four-year stretch that saw him go out for four sports, earning nine varsity letters and captaining two Baraboo High School teams.
That work led him to be named Baraboo’s Most Outstanding Senior Athlete of the 2019-20 school year.
Awards have been handed out to Baraboo’s top male and female senior athletes since Brent Brown and Emily Schlender were honored in the class of 1999. The recipients are traditionally announced during a school assembly each May, a practice that had to be canceled this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding Safer at Home order that has closed all Wisconsin schools for the remainder of the school year.
“Max is very well deserving of the award,” Baraboo boys basketball coach Tyler Fish said Monday morning. “I’m very happy for him.”
Koenig, who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison next year, contributed to varsity programs all four years of his high school career, starting with track and field as a freshman in the spring of 2017.
He went on to earn three letters in track, three letters in soccer and two letters in basketball. He intended to expand his skill set to tennis this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring seasons.
While he was a long-time contributor, it was Koenig’s steady improvement that built him into the Most Outstanding Senior Athlete. He grew into a varsity athlete and a varsity starter before making the leap to team captain and go-to guy this year.
“It’s been a pleasure seeing Max’s progress throughout his high school career,” Baraboo soccer coach Tyler Lang said Monday. “He exemplifies the meaning of hard work, in that I’d often see him working out or practicing on his own time. That type of work ethic is what sets him apart from other student-athletes.”
It also put him in a position to lead. The 6-foot-1 Koenig captained the soccer team this fall, earning honorable mention All-Badger North Conference honors and being named Baraboo’s Defensive Player of the Year. The Thunderbirds put together a breakthrough year, compiling a 13-5-1 record and taking fourth in the Badger North.
“His strength, calm presence, leadership skills and versatility made Max a key component of our team,” Lang said.
“He could have excelled as a midfielder, but we needed him on defense. Lo and behold, Max stepped up and helped establish one of the best defenses Baraboo has ever seen.”
Koenig carried that mindset into the basketball season, teaming up with classmate Calvin Peterson to lead a young team in Fish’s first year as head coach. The T-Birds went 4-19, including 1-13 in the Badger North, but Koenig averaged 11.7 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds while helping lay the foundation for the program’s direction.
“Max was always the first one in the gym,” Fish said. “I remember during some 6 a.m. morning practices, I would arrive around 5:40, and I would be the second person there. Max would be the first.”
He also wasn’t in a rush to leave.
“After games, you would find Max being the last one out of the locker room, picking up water bottles, towels, extra warm-up jerseys,” Fish said. “He had everyone’s back, regardless if we won or lost, or if he played good or bad.”
That attitude allowed Koenig to leave an impression on every team he played on, as well as in the high school and the community.
“Max is one of the most polite and respectful players I’ve interacted with,” Lang said, noting that Koenig won the Baraboo soccer team’s Sport of the Game award several times last season. “This meant that the other team recognized him as demonstrating the utmost sportsmanship throughout the game. It was an honor to be Max’s coach, and I can’t wait to witness his future accomplishments.”
There were plenty of individual accomplishments as well.
On the track, Koenig teamed up with Matt Lane, Charlie Stack and Josh Hackbarth to win the 1,600-meter relay at the 2019 Badger North track meet.
Koenig also took sixth in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore and junior. That all-around success allowed him to be one of 15 members of Baraboo’s Class of 2020 to earn a Gold B. Baraboo student-athletes receive points throughout high school — for accomplishments like lettering in a sport or serving as a team captain. Koenig surpassed the 10 points needed to earn a Gold B, receiving his award along with Garrett Exo, Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik, George Fitzwilliams, Ben Florencio, Tyson Fry, Adele Griffin, Will Gunnell, Dane Hinz, Graham Langkamp, Jakob Lemke, Carly Moon, Cecelia Oettinger, Jillian Shanks and Molly Stewart.
“He was truly a special person to be around,” Fish said. “I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to coach him.”
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.
