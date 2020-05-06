PREP SPORTS: Koenig named Baraboo's Most Outstanding Senior Male Athlete

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Max Koenig put the work in. He kept working throughout a four-year stretch that saw him go out for four sports, earning nine varsity letters and captaining two Baraboo High School teams.

That work led him to be named Baraboo’s Most Outstanding Senior Athlete of the 2019-20 school year.

Awards have been handed out to Baraboo’s top male and female senior athletes since Brent Brown and Emily Schlender were honored in the class of 1999. The recipients are traditionally announced during a school assembly each May, a practice that had to be canceled this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding Safer at Home order that has closed all Wisconsin schools for the remainder of the school year.

“Max is very well deserving of the award,” Baraboo boys basketball coach Tyler Fish said Monday morning. “I’m very happy for him.”

Koenig, who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison next year, contributed to varsity programs all four years of his high school career, starting with track and field as a freshman in the spring of 2017.

He went on to earn three letters in track, three letters in soccer and two letters in basketball. He intended to expand his skill set to tennis this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring seasons.