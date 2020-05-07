PREP SPORTS: Moon named Baraboo's Most Outstanding Senior Female Athlete

Carly Moon will whittle her work load down to one sport when she tees it up for the Winona State women’s golf team next year.She’ll leave a couple other sports behind after a four-year stretch in which her all-around ability in golf, basketball and soccer made her Baraboo High School’s Most Outstanding Senior Female Athlete for 2019-20.
“Carly is an exceptional young adult who has a very bright future in anything she pursues,” Baraboo golf coach Landon Brownell said. “She has a wonderful personality, she is caring of anyone around her and is always willing to provide a helping hand to others. She makes others around her better people.”
Brownell has seen it for years, as Moon stood out immediately on the golf course, helping the Thunderbirds chart a course with their girls golf program having formed when she was in eighth grade in 2016.
“Carly has been a big help in developing our Baraboo girls golf program,” Brownell said. “Carly has been in our No. 1 varsity spot all four years and has drastically improved her skill level and knowledge of the game of golf from year-to-year. Carly has been our program captain and MVP for the last three years and has really made a name for herself with her golfing peers and my fellow coaches.”
She also made an early mark in her other sports, earning three letters in basketball and four letters in soccer despite her final season on the field this spring being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Participating in three sports all year long is important to me because it keeps me busy and is an easy way to have fun and make memories,” Moon said. “All three sports I have played all have different speeds and styles.
“I had to work hard at all of my sports. That’s the beauty of being a three sport athlete, you always work hard at everything. I started playing golf when I was 6, basketball when I was 6, and soccer when I was 8.”
Those across-the-board contributions made her one of 15 Baraboo seniors to earn a Gold B award this year. The award is handed out to individuals who earn 10 points throughout their high school career. Points are handed out for things like lettering in a sport, serving as a captain or being named team MVP.
“Carly has become an elite athlete over the course of her high school career,” Baraboo soccer coach Tyler Lang said of the midfielder. “Even though she wasn’t able to cap off her tri-sport performance with soccer her senior year, I’m confident she would have been a formidable force on the field. Her technical ability, leadership skills and field awareness made her a key member of our team. It was an immense honor to be her coach, and I am looking forward to seeing her accomplishments in her next chapter and at the next level.”
That next chapter came into focus Nov. 14, when Moon signed a letter of intent to play college golf at Winona State University in Winona, Minn. Moon said she started to think college golf was a possibility after taking 50th at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state tournament as a junior.
“I am really excited for just the overall college experience,” she said, noting she is leaning toward studying marketing. “Winona is a really good fit for me and our golf team has already been having weekly Zoom meetings to get to know each other before the season starts in the fall.
“I have already started playing quite a bit of golf this spring. Thankfully golf courses have been opened recently so I have been able to get out and play.”
She came back as a senior and won the Badger North Conference tournament as well as the regional tournament, both firsts for her in her career. She also helped lead Baraboo to a fourth-place finish in the Badger North.
Moon took on leadership roles in all three sports and joined teammate Adele Griffin in earning academic all-state honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
“I always try to stay positive and lift my teammates up so they can be the best they can be,” Moon said of what kind of attitude she tried to bring to her teams. “I am blessed to have such great coaches throughout all of my years of sports. I am very lucky to have them have faith in the teams I have been part of.”
While Moon was a key figure on Baraboo’s golf and soccer teams for years, she took on a heightened role on the basketball court as a senior. The 5-foot-7 guard answered the bell, making a team-high 39-of-145 3-point attempts while averaging 8 points per game — trailing only freshman Taylor Pfaff (12.6 ppg) on a young team that went 3-20. Moon added 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists per game, across the board increases after averaging 1.4 points and 0.2 rebounds in 21 appearances as a junior.
“Carly has been an outstanding teammate, captain and leader on our basketball team,” Baraboo girls basketball coach Michael Behl said. “She is well deserving of this honor. She has put in the time to improve her overall game and has encouraged her teammates at every opportunity. I feel lucky and privileged to have coached her over the past four years.”
Moon’s final high school sporting event was in the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball regional quarterfinals. She made four first-half 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 14 points as the 10th-seeded Thunderbirds took No. 7 Mount Horeb to the brink before suffering a 38-34 loss.
“I will miss Carly’s dedication,” Behl said, noting that Moon also gave the T-Birds “her willingness to come in and play and get better throughout the offseason; her leadership; and her ability to knock down big shots in big situations.”
Awards have been handed out to Baraboo’s top male and female senior athletes since Brent Brown and Emily Schlender were honored in the Class of 1999. The recipients are traditionally announced during a school assembly each May, a practice that had to be canceled this season due to the pandemic and corresponding Safer at Home order that closed all Wisconsin schools for the school year. Max Koenig was honored earlier this week as Baraboo’s top senior male athlete.
“The Class of 2020 has been very special,” Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said. “Coaches and teachers have often expressed over the last year or two how enjoyable it has been to work with these young men and women. Carly and Max represent many of the qualities that make this senior class so extraordinary. I am looking forward to seeing the great things this class will accomplish in the future.”
