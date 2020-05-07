PREP SPORTS: Moon named Baraboo's Most Outstanding Senior Female Athlete

“I am really excited for just the overall college experience,” she said, noting she is leaning toward studying marketing. “Winona is a really good fit for me and our golf team has already been having weekly Zoom meetings to get to know each other before the season starts in the fall.

“I have already started playing quite a bit of golf this spring. Thankfully golf courses have been opened recently so I have been able to get out and play.”

She came back as a senior and won the Badger North Conference tournament as well as the regional tournament, both firsts for her in her career. She also helped lead Baraboo to a fourth-place finish in the Badger North.

Moon took on leadership roles in all three sports and joined teammate Adele Griffin in earning academic all-state honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

“I always try to stay positive and lift my teammates up so they can be the best they can be,” Moon said of what kind of attitude she tried to bring to her teams. “I am blessed to have such great coaches throughout all of my years of sports. I am very lucky to have them have faith in the teams I have been part of.”