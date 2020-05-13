PREP SPORTS: Oettinger, Schmelzer named Baraboo's representatives for WIAA Scholar Athlete Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cecelia Oettinger and Alec Schmelzer have been named as the 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award representatives for Baraboo High School.

Oettinger carried a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average while earning 11 varsity letters in the sports of cross country, basketball and soccer.

“My favorite thing about high school sports is how they bring people together," Oettinger, who plans on majoring in biomedical sciences at Marquette University, said earlier this month. "People that normally might have never had the chance to meet. Growing in relationships and connecting as a team has always been my favorite part of sports.”

Schmelzer earned a 3.92 cumulative grade-point average while earning eight varsity letters in cross country, swimming, basketball and track and field.

"Being a part of many different teams who went through so many different things, I have connected with a lot of people in a way I wouldn't have been able to without sports," Schmelzer said Wednesday. "I still had fun just being around other people going through the very same experiences as me, especially if it was my close friends.