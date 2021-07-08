PREP SPORTS: Reedsburg's Finkel, McBride fulfilled with senior experience

With the 2020-21 school year officially complete, area high school students have had time to reflect on athletics after a pandemic that temporarily took those opportunities away from them.
More than a year after COVID-19 first impacted their lives, Reedsburg Area High School’s David Finkel and Jenna McBride feel as though they got the senior experience they grew up expecting — or at least a version of it. Sports played a big role for both of them, with the pandemic highlighting the ancillary benefits of extracurricular activities.
"The main takeaways for me with high school sports is having amazing coaches that have helped me get to be the young man and athlete I am today," Finkel said this spring. "I can’t forget about all my teammates, working with them and making memories is what sports are all about.
"We really wanted to make this year as special as we could, especially since we lost our track season last year. I’d say our main goal for this year was to work out hard but also have a lot of fun doing it."
While Sauk County athletes got to spend a significant portion of this past school year with their friends, the spring of 2020 was a different story. Forced to stay home and social distance, students were asked to spend three-plus months of the school year — and one athletic season — on their own.
"I learned that you can’t take anything for granted," McBride said of interscholastic activities shutting down from March through mid-summer of 2020. "That being said, I also learned the importance of making the most of your situation. During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time with my family, taught myself guitar and continued training for cross country in hopes of having a 2020 season. Although I wish I could’ve been with my teammates on the track, I feel I made the most of the downtime."
By the time the fall of 2020 came around and McBride and Finkel were prepping for cross country and football, it wasn’t clear what kind of senior experience would be available to the Class of 2021. But the eventual return to competition — albeit with a lack of fans, limited socializing and masks for most sports — allowed the Beavers to take a deeper look at something they’d grown used to doing their whole lives.
"It really is a privilege for us to be able to have high school sports and I’m very grateful to be able to compete in all three of my high school sports my last year in high school," said Finkel, who had a relatively typical experience in football, wrestling and track.
As the 2020-21 school year progressed, the pandemic lessened and things slowly grew closer to normal as the seniors attempted to make the most of their final year. The positive momentum culminated in a track and field season that was the most normal one yet, with fans in the stands and multi-team events back on the schedule this spring.
McBride's final high school races came at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Madison Memorial on June 17, when she took fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:03.63), sixth in the 200 (:28.46) and anchored the 1,600 relay (4:24.61). While finishing short of state — where she placed eighth in the 400 in 2019 — McBride said early in the season that she was no longer running solely for that goal.
"One of my main takeaways from high school sports is that you can’t take things too seriously," McBride said. "Everyone wants to win, but winning means nothing if you’re not having fun in the process.
“It’s OK and sometimes good to 'fail.' The times I didn’t do as well as I wanted made for my personal bests. My final takeaway is that friends make everything better. Even though the nerves before a race are terrible, experiencing it with your teammates makes it a whole lot better.
"I used to worry more about qualifying for state every year, but now that I missed out on that chance last year, I feel like my mindset has shifted. Now, I am treating this season as one last chance to run with my teammates.”
McBride and the Beavers got that chance in a spring that served as a bit of a celebration for making it through a strange year — and completing a rite of passage that wasn’t always an option for the Class of 2021.
"I can’t speak for everyone on this one, but for me personally, I think that having that 'one last time' is really important," McBride said. "It’s a certain feeling that you get when you’ve been doing a sport for so long and you’re finishing the final chapter.”
"I have looked up to many of the past seniors at RAHS and for me to be able to have the opportunity to compete as a senior means so much," Finkel said. "It’s almost like a closure for everything that has happened in the last year."
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.