PREP SPORTS: Reedsburg's Finkel, McBride fulfilled with senior experience

McBride's final high school races came at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Madison Memorial on June 17, when she took fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:03.63), sixth in the 200 (:28.46) and anchored the 1,600 relay (4:24.61). While finishing short of state — where she placed eighth in the 400 in 2019 — McBride said early in the season that she was no longer running solely for that goal.

"One of my main takeaways from high school sports is that you can’t take things too seriously," McBride said. "Everyone wants to win, but winning means nothing if you’re not having fun in the process.

“It’s OK and sometimes good to 'fail.' The times I didn’t do as well as I wanted made for my personal bests. My final takeaway is that friends make everything better. Even though the nerves before a race are terrible, experiencing it with your teammates makes it a whole lot better.

"I used to worry more about qualifying for state every year, but now that I missed out on that chance last year, I feel like my mindset has shifted. Now, I am treating this season as one last chance to run with my teammates.”

McBride and the Beavers got that chance in a spring that served as a bit of a celebration for making it through a strange year — and completing a rite of passage that wasn’t always an option for the Class of 2021.