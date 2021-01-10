PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Baraboo/Portage boys hockey rides Schaetzl past Waupaca, 4-2

After giving up some easy goals during an overtime loss to the La Crosse Aquinas co-op last Thursday, Andrew Schaetzl was looking for a bounce back performance between the pipes.
The Baraboo/Portage goaltender did just that on Saturday, turning aside 32 saves to help the Thunderbirds boys hockey team pick up a 4-2 win over Waupaca at Pierce Park in Baraboo. The senior netminder racked up 19 saves in the second period to help the T-Birds swing momentum in their favor and snap a two-game losing skid.
“It was good and honestly, it was great for Andrew in net. Thursday we played a pretty solid game, but I know he wanted a lot of those goals back, and he knows he’s better than that,” Baraboo/Portage coach Dave Clark said. “It was a good bounce back for him.”
Schaetzl helped to keep the Comets at bay in the middle frame as Baraboo/Portage (5-7-0) took command with a three-goal period. After leading 1-0 through the first, senior Campbell Koseor and sophomore Luke Schweda each scored inside the first 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the second period for a 3-0 lead.
Koseor tickled the twin at 1:46 off assists from Oliver Scanlan and Gabe Fitzwillams, before turning provider for Schwed just 41 seconds later to stretch the lead. Koseor finished with four points, including three assists, while Fitzwilliams had a goal and an assist and Scanlan tallied two helpers as the T-Birds’ top line garnered Clark’s praises.
“They really brought it. When Gabe has the jump, he’s a good player and Campbell brings the heart, and that’s what we expect out of him,” he said.
Fitzwilliams’ tally proved pivotal as he helped preserve a three-goal lead heading into the third. After the Comets scored on the power play through Max Gusmer at 8:24 in the frame, the T-Birds held off a surging Waupaca before Fitzwilliams scored two seconds before the period’s end for a 4-1 lead.
“The end of the second, they were feeling some momentum and getting the shots, so that was big to hit the reset button and Gabe worked like heck to join the rush to get some good momentum into the third,” Clark said.
Baraboo/Portage kept the Comets (4-8-0) at bay through much of the third period before surrendering another power play goal following a five-minute major in the final three-plus minutes. Despite going down 6-on-4 after Waupaca pulled its goal, the T-Birds held up the rest of the way.
With three massive games on deck this week, starting with McFarland on Tuesday and concluding with rivalry match-ups against Sauk Prairie and the Reedsburg co-op, Clark is hopeful the team can build off their current form.
“I think we take how we’ve been playing, and if we have the legs, it’s a big week for the guys and looking forward to carrying that hockey into it,” he said.
Eagles avoid Dodgers' rally try
Coming off its first loss and a subsequent 18-day hiatus, the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team was looking to shake off the rust and get back into the win column on Saturday.
While it wasn't pretty and they showed plenty of fatigue, the Eagles got just what they were looking for, edging out a 43-42 road win over Dodgeville. Sauk Prairie (5-1) had three players in double-figures and benefited from a seven-point halftime lead to hold off the Dodgers.
The Eagles came out of the gates strong, scoring 31 points over the opening 18 minutes take a 31-24 lead into halftime. Sauk Prairie quickly cooled off out of the intermission however, mustering just 12 points in the second half but it was just enough coupled with the halftime margin.
Senior Isaac Breunig led the way for the Eagles as the 6-foot-2 guard tallied a team-high 12 points. Senior Devin Breunig chipped in 11 points while senior Brandt Wilson added 10 before fouling out.
Sauk Prairie will have little time to rest as it hosts Lake Mills on Monday.
Eagles soar past Titans
The Sauk Prairie boys hockey team continued its perfect start to the season on Saturday as the Eagles rode a dominant second period past Tomah/Sparta, 5-2, in a non-conference clash at the Sparta Youth Hockey Rink.
Erik Peterson scored two goals and an assist whiel Hakon Peterson added two goals of his own to help Sauk Prairie improve to 5-0-0 on the season. A quick start to the middle frame helped the Eagles swing momentum their way after the two teams went into the first intermission knotted at 1. Micah Hanson scored on the power play just 1 minute, 41 seconds into the frame to give the Eagles the lead, and just under two minutes later Hakon Peterson tickled the twine to double the advantage.
Hakon Peterson finished off the scoring in the frame at 10:49 for a three-goal cushion heading into the third. The Titans struck first in the final stanza behind a Boone Mathison goal just before the midway point at 8:10. Sauk Prairie sucked wind right out of Tomah/Sparta's sails however, as Erik Peterson scored just 49 seconds later for a 5-2 lead to cap things off.
Luke Mast added two assists for the Eagles, while goaltender Kaden Stracke turned away a paltry 13 shots as the Eagles peppered Titans goalie Gavin Hammer 32 times.
Cheavers finish off unbeaten weekend
An early deficit was nothing the Reedsburg co-op boys hockey team couldn't overcome on Saturday as the Cheavers scored the final five goals in a 5-1 road romp over Baldwin-Woodville. Five separate players found he back of the net for RWD, and four others added assists to cap off a weekend sweep following Friday's 4-1 win over Somerset.
It was a slow start for the Cheavers (9-3-0) as they fell behind at 10:32 of the first period on a goal by Baldwin-Woodville's Davis Paulsen. RWD senior Connor Shyvinck set the record straight with an unassisted goal at 15:05 and the Cheavers built off the 1-1 tie at intermission there on out.
Caden Brandt and Brady Baldwin scored just 44 seconds apart in the second frame for a 3-1 lead through two periods, and Trevor Slaght scored just 1:46 into the third to effectively put things out of reach.
Goaltender Cooper Oakes made 13 saves in the win as the Cheavers outshot the Hawks 35-14. RWD, which has won seven of its last nine, will look to stay hot on Tuesday when it heads to Sauk Prairie.
Baraboo wrestling hits roadblock
After its strong start to the season, the Baraboo wrestling team got its first taste of adversity on Friday as the Thunderbirds went 1-2 at the Holmen quadrangular.
Against some stiff competition, the T-Birds picked up a 42-27 win over La Crosse Aquinas, while suffering lopsided losses at the hands of Waunakee (58-18) and the host Vikings (52-16). Leading the way for Baraboo was Brandon Jesse as the senior 145 pounder was a perfect 3-0 on the night.
Jesse picked up first period pins against the Blugolds and Warriors while adding a gutty 4-1 decision over Holmen's Branson Beers.
Alongside Jesse, Carter Stapleton, Luke Statz and Michael Byl each went 2-1 on the night. Stapleton earned a first-period pin over Waunakee's Scott Jezik, while adding a 6-4 decision over Holmen's Tyler Jahn, both at 145 pounds. Meanwhile, Statz pinned Aquinas' Nolan Hargrove in just 48 seconds at 170 pounds, while Byl pinned Holmen's Tucker Gegenfurtner in 3 minutes, 21 seconds at 285 and both picked up a forfeit wins as well.
Coupled with the top quartet, Connor Goorsky (132) and Carlos Chavez (152) earned pins in the win over the Blugolds, while Oscar Ramirez (106) rolled to a major decision win against Holmen's Cowan Lambert. Baraboo returns to action on Friday when it will host Oregon and Beaver Dam in a triple dual.