PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Baraboo/Portage boys hockey rides Schaetzl past Waupaca, 4-2

“They really brought it. When Gabe has the jump, he’s a good player and Campbell brings the heart, and that’s what we expect out of him,” he said.

Fitzwilliams’ tally proved pivotal as he helped preserve a three-goal lead heading into the third. After the Comets scored on the power play through Max Gusmer at 8:24 in the frame, the T-Birds held off a surging Waupaca before Fitzwilliams scored two seconds before the period’s end for a 4-1 lead.

“The end of the second, they were feeling some momentum and getting the shots, so that was big to hit the reset button and Gabe worked like heck to join the rush to get some good momentum into the third,” Clark said.

Baraboo/Portage kept the Comets (4-8-0) at bay through much of the third period before surrendering another power play goal following a five-minute major in the final three-plus minutes. Despite going down 6-on-4 after Waupaca pulled its goal, the T-Birds held up the rest of the way.

With three massive games on deck this week, starting with McFarland on Tuesday and concluding with rivalry match-ups against Sauk Prairie and the Reedsburg co-op, Clark is hopeful the team can build off their current form.