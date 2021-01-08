PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Sauk Prairie girls basketball, boys hockey continue soaring starts

Under first-year head coach Aaron Andres, the Sauk Prairie girls basketball team has gotten off to a near perfect start this season.
The Eagles continued their soaring start on Tuesday, racing past Portage for a 65-37 win over the Warriors at Sauk Prairie High School. A dominant first half and balanced scoring attack powered Sauk Prairie to its fourth straight double-digit win.
The Eagles (5-1) wasted little time setting the tone as they nearly doubled up the Warriors in the opening 18 minutes, taking a 37-14 lead into halftime. The 23-point lead was cushion enough for Sauk Prairie to coast home in the second half, despite a much more spirited Portage side.
Sophomore Maggie Hartwig paced a balanced attack by the Eagles as the 5-foot-11 forward scored a team-high 16 points. Senior Naomi Breunig also hit double-figures with 10 points while nine other Sauk Prairie players scored.
Junior Cameran Ratz led the way for the Warriors (1-9) scoring a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Sophomores Asja McCall and Malia McCall, making their varsity debuts as Portage was without three varsity players, added seven and five, respectively, for the Portage cause, but no other Warriors scored over two.
Sauk Prairie will look to continue its red hot start on Saturday when it travels to Richland Center.
SAUK PRAIRIE 65, PORTAGE 37
Portage;14;23;—;37
Sauk Prairie;37;28;—;65
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Garrigan 0 2-2 2, Fick 0 1-2 1, Kreuziger 0 2-2 2, Ratz 5 5-7 18, Kallungi 1 0-0 2, M. McCall 2 0-0 5, A. McCall 3 1-2 7. Totals 11 11-15 37.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Klemm 1 0-0 2, N. Breunig 6 0-0 12, Howard 1 0-0 2, O. Breunig 1 0-0 3, Marquardt 2 1-2 5, Roach 0 0-2 0, Wardrop 2 0-0 5, Hartwig 7 2-2 16, Braund 2 0-0 4, M. Paukner 3 0-0 6, M. Breunig 2 2-2 6, O. Paukner 1 2-4 4. Totals 28 7-12 65.
3-point goals: P 4 (Ratz 3, M. McCall 1), SP 2 (O. Breunig 1, Wardrop 1). Total fouls: P 11, SP 11.
Sauk Prairie boys hockey stays perfect
Despite significant graduation and production losses last year, the Sauk Prairie boys hockey team hasn’t really skipped a beat this season starting the season 3-0.
Even after a near three-week absence over the holiday break, the Eagles continued their unbeaten run with a 4-1 romp over Milton on Thursday at the Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center. Micah Hanson and Erik Peterson each scored two goals, finding the net in quick succession both the first and second periods to power past the Red Hawks.
Hanson tickled the twine with an unassisted goal with 9 minutes, 58 seconds played in the opening stanza, and Peterson followed shortly after at 13:02 for a 2-0 lead. Peterson then opened the scoring just before the halfway point of the second period at 7:40, with Hanson adding to the advantage at 10:01.
Colter Thom eventually got the Red Hawks on the board 4:01 into the third but the Eagles defense buckled down from there. Luke and Nick Mast each added two assists for Sauk Prairie, which peppered Milton goaltender to the tune of 55 shots.
Meanwhile, Eagles goaltender Kaden Stracke turned 18 shots. Sauk Prairie, which is averaging 5.8 goals per game, will look to keep pounding the net on Saturday when it hosts Tomah/Sparta.
SAUK PRAIRIE 4, MILTON 1
Milton;0;0;1;—;1
Sauk Prairie;2;2;0;—;4
First period — SP: Hanson, 9:58; Peterson (L. Mast, N. Mast), 13:02.
Second period — SP: Peterson (L. Mast, Severson), 7:40; Hanson (N. Mast), 10:01.
Third period — M: Thom (Hessenauer), 4;01.
Penalties-minutes: M 2-4, SP 4-16.
Saves: M (Jones) 51; SP (Stracke) 18.
Thunderbirds bested by Avalanche
The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team has been no stranger to high scoring games this season with eight games featuring a combined eight goals or more.
The Thunderbirds had another goal fest on Thursday night but finished on the wrong end of the scoreboard, suffering a 6-5 loss to La Crosse Aquinas co-op at the Onalaska Omni Center. Junior Kyle Poole scored a team-high two goals and Peyton Sloan added two assists for the T-Birds who ultimately got snowed out against the Avalanche.
After trailing 5-4 entering the third period, Poole tied things up for Baraboo/Portage (4-7-0) as he fired home a pass from Sloan with 7 minutes, 55 seconds played in the final frame. The deadlock didn’t last long as the Avalanche chased in the second to last of their five power plays on the night just over two minutes later.
After Baraboo/Portage junior Gabe Fitzwilliams was assessed a two-minute roughing minor, Aquinas’ Erik Voigt needed just two seconds into the man advantage to strike as he scored off the faceoff from Sam Evenson at 10:23 to take a 6-5 lead.
Baraboo/Portage’s push over the final minutes ultimately went for naught, and the T-Birds were hindered by a late hooking penalty and were forced to kill off another power play.
The first period was lightning fast as all five goals came in the opening 6:39, with Poole’s first goal of the game giving the T-Birds a 3-2 lead. The Avalanche struck twice in the first six minutes of the second before senior Campbell Koseor tied things at 7:21 of the middle frame on an Alex Rietmann assist.
Voigt, who finished added an assist, gave the Avalanche the lead back just 40 seconds later before putting the final nail in the T-Birds coffin. Andrew Schaetzl made eight saves and Burke Schweda made four between the pipes for Baraboo/Portage, which will look to get back to its winning ways on Saturday when it hosts Waupaca.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS CO-OP 6, BARABOO/PORTAGE 5
Baraboo/Portage;3;1;1;—;5
La Crosse Aquinas co-op;2;3;1;—;6
First period — BP: Schweda (Sloan), 0:43; LCA: Koscianski (Daily), 3:38; BP: Zick, 6:14; LCA: Evenson (Voigt, Johnson), 6:28; BP: Poole (Fitzwilliams, Larson), 6:39.
Second period — LCA: Johnson (Dirks), 0:48; Dirks (Daily), 6:43; BP: Koseor (Rietmann), 7:21; LCA: Voigt (Johnson), 8:01.
Third period — BP: Poole (Sloan), 7:55; LCA: Voigt (Evenson), 10:23 (pp).
Penalties-minutes: BP 5-10, LCA 2-4.
Saves: BP (Schaetzl 8, B. Schweda 4) 12; LCA (Breske) 34.
Beavers can't stop Crusaders
It was too little too late for the Reedsburg boys basketball team on Thursday as a a seven-point halftime hole was too much for the Beavers to overcome in a 65-55 home loss to Madison Edgewood.
Senior Zach Bestor scored a game-high 21 points but it wasn't enough to stop the Crusaders scoring depth. Madison Edgewood got 12 points apiece from Michel Regnier and Ovu Nwankwo, as well as 10 from Isandro Jimenez to hand the Beavers (1-9) their eight straight loss.
Reedsburg trailed 28-21 at halftime and showed plenty of punch over the final 18 minutes, but Edgewood matched it step-for-step to fend off the comeback try. Jack Campbell added 10 points for Reedsburg and Peyton Tourdot chipped in eight as the Beavers lost by 10 or fewer points for the fifth time during their current skid.
Reedsburg will look to rest up before before a three-game slate next week, starting with a home tilt against River Valley on Tuesday.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 65, REEDSBURG 55
Madison Edgewood*28*37*—*65
Reedsburg*21*34*—*55
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krantz 2 0-0 5; Newton 3 0-1 8; Trudgeon 1 0-0 2; Hackworth 2 0-0 4; T. Jimenez 1 0-0 3; Regnier 4 3-4 12; Klipstine 1 1-3 3; S. Jimenez 3 2-3 10; Nwankwo 5 2-4 12; Schenk 1 0-1 2; Clark 1 2-2 4. Totals 24 10-18 65.
REEDSBURG — Mikonowicz 0 0-2 0; Roman 1 0-0 3; Campbell 5 0-0 10; Z. Tourdot 2 0-0 6; Bestor 7 6-8 21; Dempsey 3 1-2 7; P. Tourdot 3 2-2 8. Totals 21 9-14 55.
3-point goals: ME 7 (Newton 2, S. Jimenez 2, Kranitz 1, T. Jimenez 1, Regnier 1); R 4 (Z. Tourdot 2, Bestor 1, Roman 1). Total fouls: ME 14; R 19.