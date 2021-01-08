PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Sauk Prairie girls basketball, boys hockey continue soaring starts

Saves: M (Jones) 51; SP (Stracke) 18.

Thunderbirds bested by Avalanche

The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team has been no stranger to high scoring games this season with eight games featuring a combined eight goals or more.

The Thunderbirds had another goal fest on Thursday night but finished on the wrong end of the scoreboard, suffering a 6-5 loss to La Crosse Aquinas co-op at the Onalaska Omni Center. Junior Kyle Poole scored a team-high two goals and Peyton Sloan added two assists for the T-Birds who ultimately got snowed out against the Avalanche.

After trailing 5-4 entering the third period, Poole tied things up for Baraboo/Portage (4-7-0) as he fired home a pass from Sloan with 7 minutes, 55 seconds played in the final frame. The deadlock didn’t last long as the Avalanche chased in the second to last of their five power plays on the night just over two minutes later.

After Baraboo/Portage junior Gabe Fitzwilliams was assessed a two-minute roughing minor, Aquinas’ Erik Voigt needed just two seconds into the man advantage to strike as he scored off the faceoff from Sam Evenson at 10:23 to take a 6-5 lead.