PREP SPORTS: Spectators limited, distancing enforced as Baraboo implements new protocols

Baraboo is also requiring all spectators to wear face coverings during indoor and outdoor events, while only the home team's cheerleaders will be allowed, the band won't perform at football games, the concessions stands will be closed, no carry-ins will be allowed, passes won't be accepted for admission, and all levels of competition will be streamed on NFHS Network when possible.

Visiting schools have an additional set of protocols upon arriving in Baraboo. Outside of swim teams, all Baraboo opponents are required to come to the event dressed ready to play, as locker rooms will only be available for use of the restroom. Therefore, there will be no showers; and pregame, halftime and postgame meetings will be held in the stadium restrooms or the white tent north of the home bleachers.

While guidelines may change as the fall progresses, Baraboo is implementing these protocols in an effort to provide the student-athletes with seasons that were nearly postponed.

"We find ourselves so fortunate to be able to offer these student and family opportunities in the time of this public health emergency," the letter from Langkamp and Mueller reads. "As conditions and protocols shift in response to the virus, we look forward to your ongoing support and collaboration to provide the best experiences possible for everyone."