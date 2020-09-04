PREP SPORTS: Spectators limited, distancing enforced as Baraboo implements new protocols

School is back in session in Baraboo. By next week, varsity athletics will be in full swing — although with numerous protocols limiting fans while enforcing physical distancing and the wearing of masks.
Baraboo — and nearby schools like Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie — are among the high schools moving forward with sports despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing many to postpone traditional fall sports to the spring. Those schools waiting will watch how athletic departments like Baraboo conduct events during an era that requires heightened health and safety guidelines across society.
Early returns are promising, although Baraboo has been able to operate relatively normally since returning to prep sports in mid-August, as cross country, tennis and golf are all outdoor sports with some natural social distancing. However, the start of football, soccer and volleyball practices next week necessitate a new set of protocols as students, parents and fans return to Baraboo's athletic facilities.
Baraboo activities director Jim Langkamp and district administrator Lori Mueller sent out the new protocols Thursday, detailing how they expect the fall to go.
"Baraboo High School is devoted to providing a safe experience for student-athletes and their families," the letter reads. "Such measures are designed to support student-athletes' ability to safely play their full sport season in good health."
With the current COVID-19 situation and public health guidance, only Baraboo girls swim meets won't allow spectators. Meets at Jack Young Middle School will be restricted to athletes, coaches, officials and timers.
Conversely, Baraboo girls tennis events have no restriction on the number of spectators. Football, soccer and volleyball are somewhere in between.
Every Baraboo football and soccer player and coach is allowed a maximum of four guests for each game. Visiting athletes and coaches are each allowed two admissions, while no students from visiting schools are allowed to attend. All visiting teams must email their lists of admissions by 12 p.m. on the day of the contest. Spectators will be spaced out at Beryl Newman Stadium, with home fans sitting in the west side bleachers and visitors in the east bleachers.
Volleyball, the only indoor fall sport other than swimming, has tighter attendance limitations. All Baraboo and visiting athletes and coaches are allowed two admissions for their match — with a maximum of 50 spectators per school. The gym will be cleared out between the junior varsity and varsity match.
All volleyball spectators will sit in the upper balcony of Baraboo's gym — home team spectators in the west balcony and visiting team spectators in the east balcony.
Baraboo is also requiring all spectators to wear face coverings during indoor and outdoor events, while only the home team's cheerleaders will be allowed, the band won't perform at football games, the concessions stands will be closed, no carry-ins will be allowed, passes won't be accepted for admission, and all levels of competition will be streamed on NFHS Network when possible.
Visiting schools have an additional set of protocols upon arriving in Baraboo. Outside of swim teams, all Baraboo opponents are required to come to the event dressed ready to play, as locker rooms will only be available for use of the restroom. Therefore, there will be no showers; and pregame, halftime and postgame meetings will be held in the stadium restrooms or the white tent north of the home bleachers.
While guidelines may change as the fall progresses, Baraboo is implementing these protocols in an effort to provide the student-athletes with seasons that were nearly postponed.
"We find ourselves so fortunate to be able to offer these student and family opportunities in the time of this public health emergency," the letter from Langkamp and Mueller reads. "As conditions and protocols shift in response to the virus, we look forward to your ongoing support and collaboration to provide the best experiences possible for everyone."
