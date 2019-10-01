Tuesday's thunderstorm impacted a majority of the prep sporting events in Sauk County.
The WIAA Division 1 regional girls golf meet at Baraboo Country Club was moved to Friday, while Baraboo's boys soccer game at Mount Horeb was postponed until Oct. 10.
Sauk Prairie's girls tennis match at Oregon was cancelled and won't be made up, while the Eagles' home girls swim meet against River Valley was postponed without a current makeup date. Sauk Prairie's home boys soccer game against Reedsburg was rescheduled for Oct. 12.
The only events not impacted by the storm were Sauk Prairie's home volleyball match against Waunakee, and Baraboo's home swim meet against Beaver Dam.
